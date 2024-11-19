RHI Magnesita India Inaugurates its New Regional Corporate Office in Gurugram, Boosting its Presence and Driving Growth Across India, West Asia & Africa

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 19: RHI Magnesita India Limited, the leading manufacturer and supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems, and solutions, today announced the inauguration of its new Regional Corporate Office in Gurugram, latest in the series of significant investments in India to drive business growth in the region, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey.

Strategically located, the newly unveiled facility is on the 19th & 20th Floor of DLF Square, M Block, Phase II, Jacaranda Marg, DLF City, Gurugram - 122002, the office space has been designed with the latest accessibility, safety, and sustainability features, reflecting the company's dedication to promote sustainable business practices and a 'safety first' culture.

The new facility was inaugurated by Stefan Borgas, CEO, RHI Magnesita and Parmod Sagar, President - India, West Asia & Africa, RHI Magnesita.

Speaking at the inauguration, Parmod Sagar, stated, "India has been a key growth market, and setting up our new regional office underlines our commitment to serve our customers more efficiently and drive sustainable, resilient and profitable growth. India stands out in the region for its IT capabilities, and vibrant young population of professionals helping us to attract the best of talent and allow them to provide an excellent service to our valued customers. We are excited to build on these strengths to drive our business forward and contribute to India's economic progress."

By continually investing in both its employees and infrastructure, the company is well-positioned to further strengthen its leadership in the industry and drive further success in India and globally.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions, which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. This includes Magnesia and Alumina based bricks and mixes for large industrial customers as well as specialty refractory products like Isostatic products and Slide Gates. With 2,000+ strong skilled workforce in 8 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, 3 main offices, 30 site offices across the country and a world-class R&D centre at Bhiwadi, RHI Magnesita India serves customers in India and more than 75 countries.

The Company is listed with BSE: 534076 and NSE: RHIM; Website: www.rhimagnesitaindia.com.

