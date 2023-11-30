RICS SBE Revolutionises Built Environment Education

New Delhi [India], November 30 : In the rapidly evolving landscape of the built environment industry, the RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE), Amity University has emerged as a frontrunner with its internationally accredited curriculum that aligns with the dynamic needs of business trends and requirements.

Global Recognition

As the educational collaboration of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Amity University, RICS SBE is India's only institution that offers RICS and PMI-GAC accreditations. Hence, the curriculum is not just nationally recognised but adheres to international benchmarks, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to compete on the global stage.

Industry-Immersive Learning

RICS SBE's curriculum sets an industry benchmark, encompassing a spectrum of modules that directly address the intricate challenges prevalent in the built environment sector. From construction management to real estate development, the curriculum is a testament to the institution's commitment to producing industry-ready professionals. As a result, graduates of this institution are making a significant impact across the globe, holding diverse positions in the broad spectrums of real estate, construction, infrastructure, and quality surveying.

Tech-Forward Approach

Recognising the pivotal role of technology in the built environment, RICS SBE integrates cutting-edge engineering and management technology into its curriculum. Some prominent tools include Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, Quantum Geographic Information System (QGIS), Costex, Primavera P6, Building Information Modeling (BIM), Advance Excel, etc. The technology integration in the curriculum not only enables them to stay ahead of the curve but also ensures that students are well-versed in the latest tools and methodologies used in the field.

Practical Learning at its Core

A distinguishing feature of the RICS SBE curriculum is its emphasis on the practical application of theoretical knowledge. Since the institution has veteran industry professionals as faculty, students not only grasp the fundamental principles but also imbibe hands-on aspects of the built environment. Acknowledging the importance of practical knowledge, the curriculum incorporates site visits, real-life project assignments, boot camps, and other academic events into its curriculum. To provide students with the firsthand experience of the on-ground realities of construction and development projects, the institute also conducts professional skill development activities (PSDA).

Networking Opportunities

RICS SBE values networking as a crucial aspect of professional development. The curriculum facilitates networking through industry events, guest lectures, world-class conferences, and collaborations, enabling students to build relationships that extend beyond the classroom. This enables students to benefit from the wisdom and experiences of professionals who have navigated the challenges of the built environment industry, offering invaluable insights that textbooks alone cannot provide.

A Holistic Approach to Sustainable Development

One major highlight of the RICS SBE curriculum is the focus on sustainable development. Endorsing the global shift towards sustainability, the curriculum takes a holistic approach to environmental consciousness. Students are educated on sustainable development practices, ensuring they contribute meaningfully to the industry's commitment to a greener future.

The curriculum offered in the institution is not merely a techno-managerial education; it is a journey of transformation, shaping individuals into the pioneers who will reshape the built environment. With a focus on sustainability, technology integration, industry trends, and ethical practices, RICS SBE has firmly established itself as the leader, offering a curriculum that goes beyond traditional boundaries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor