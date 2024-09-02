Ridhima Dua Concludes India's Premier Week-Long Advanced New Code NLP Event In Pune - Setting New Standards in Experiential Transformation Coaching

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: The coaching and training industry in India reached a new pinnacle last week as Ridhima Dua, Founder and Director of iFlame Consulting, successfully concluded a groundbreaking Advanced New Code NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) program at the Sheraton Grand's Sovereign Room. This week-long event, held from August 23-30, has been recognized as one of India's finest New Code NLP practitioner programs, setting a benchmark for experiential learning and deep transformational coaching.

The event attracted a diverse group of participants from across the country, including Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Chennai, Bangalore, Orissa, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The event was made even more special by the presence of Gurmukh Arora, Ridhima Dua's father, who graced the occasion with his wisdom and simplicity. He shared a powerful message with the participants from various cities, emphasizing the importance of believing in the phrase "ho jayega," which means "it will happen." His words served as a guiding principle for maintaining a positive state of mind, resonating deeply with the audience.

Having undergone three months of intensive online training, these individuals gathered in Pune for an immersive eight-day in-person experience, followed by a year-long follow-up training. This comprehensive approach ensures that participants internalize the techniques and transform into better versions of themselves, ready to take on the mantle of international coaches.

Approved by the International Trainers Academy (ITCA) and led by Dr John Grinder, Michael Carroll, and Carmen Bostic, this program stands out for its rigorous standards and content-free coaching methodology. The focus was on enabling participants to embody change through New Code games and experiential exercises, moving beyond traditional motivation techniques to a more profound, lifestyle-integrated transformation.

The New Code certification is exclusively provided by the International Trainers Academy (ITCA), led by Dr John Grinder, Michael Carroll, and Carmen Bostic.

Ridhima Dua is the first Indian woman to be approved as a certified ITCA member and New Code NLP trainer. Additionally, she serves as a mentor and satellite partner with the NLP Academy. With over 17 years of experience and more than 30,000 hours of training across diverse sectors, Ridhima Dua has established herself as a leading authority in this field.

Having interacted with personnel from 55 countries and over 20,000 individuals from different fields, Ridhima has become a leading figure in the NLP community. Her unique distinction comes from having learned directly from the creators of New Code NLP, bringing that expertise back to India to revolutionize the coaching landscape.

Speaking about the event, Ridhima shared, "Transformation is not just about reading and understanding; it's about experiencing and embodying change at a deeper level. This event was about making that transformation a lifestyle, where the process becomes part of who we are. Our mission is to help people transform themselves, and by doing so, empower them to transform the world."

Ridhima's approach to coaching goes beyond the typical motivational frameworks often seen in the market. She emphasizes that true coaching involves deep, sustained practice and personal transformation, which in turn enables coaches to effect meaningful change in others.

She says, "Our mission is to transform coaches so that they can effectively transform the lives of individuals. Coaches need to have clarity as well."

Her programs offer hand-holding and continuous practice sessions, with some participants engaging in these exercises for up to four years, ensuring they fully integrate the New Code NLP techniques into their lives and coaching practices.

The program also included a Level Up course specifically designed for corporate trainers and individuals aspiring to start their journey as professional trainers. Ridhima's services encompass classic code practitioners, New Code practitioners, corporate training, one-on-one coaching, and customized training programs, making her a versatile and impactful force in the coaching industry.

The event marks a significant milestone not only for the participants but also for the broader coaching community in India.

The event garnered high praise from participants, who were deeply impacted by both the content and Ridhima Dua's unique approach to teaching.

Jyotsna Mohanta from Odisha highlighted the profound influence of Ridhima as a teacher, stating, "Before NLP is - the guru who is teaching, the human being who is teaching. That human being has gone through so many changes in herself and has tested practices for herself. That is more important, and the way she handles it makes all the difference."

Dr Diksha from Mumbai also emphasized the dedication and commitment of Ridhima, saying, "A lot of people conduct programs and courses, but what stood out was that even on the 7th day, after the entire session was concluded, Ma'am was still engaged. Despite the work going on in the room to enhance the stage, with so much noise around, her focus and dedication remained unwavering."

The techniques and methodologies introduced by Ridhima during this program are expected to set new standards in how coaching is perceived and practiced in the country. Her vision is twofold: to help individuals transform themselves and to equip coaches with the tools they need to transform the world.

The successful conclusion of this event signals the beginning of a new era in coaching and training, with New Code NLP at the forefront. The participants left the event with a renewed sense of purpose and a clear roadmap on how to implement these advanced techniques in their coaching practices, promising a ripple effect of positive change across their communities.

