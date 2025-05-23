Riello Power India enriches lives of students and underprivileged senior citizens under CSR initiatives

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 23: As part of CSR activities and ongoing commitment to pay back to society, Riello Power India Pvt. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of industrial UPS systems, has taken two significant steps to support student education and healthcare for underprivileged abandoned senior citizens.

The events were attended by Mr. Fabio Passuello, Chairman & Director; Mr. Alessandro Policante, Director; Mr. Andrea Cattivelli, Director; Mr. Anil Munjal, CEO & Director; and Mr. Chittaranjan Chakara, Director, from Riello Power India Pvt. Ltd.

In its first project, Riello Power India, in partnership with NGO KHUSHII (Kinship for Humanitarian Social and Holistic Intervention in India), founded by the cricket legend, Kapil Dev, helped improve the learning environment at the Government Girls Model Sanskriti Primary School in Kankrola, Gurugram. The company donated important resources to the school, including a computer lab, Riello make UPS systems, RO water cooler, and desks. Riello Power India also took care of much-needed repair work, such as fixing toilets, repainting the school building, and tiles across the entire school to create a clean and safe space for the children.

As said by Mr. Anil Munjal, Director and CEO of Riello Power India, "Through our aggressive CSR activities, we are not just upgrading infrastructure, we're investing in futures. We firmly believe that a conducive learning environment is fundamental to a child's academic success and personal growth. We are honoured to contribute to a cause that empowers young minds." He also talked about the importance of computer education and encouraged the students.

In second project, Riello Power India donated 150 medical beds to The Earth Saviours Foundation (TESF), an NGO that provides shelter and care to abandoned senior citizens and critically ill individuals. The donation includes 100 Full Fowler Beds and 50 ICU Electric Beds, all with mattresses and panels. These beds will be used at NGO's shelter home in Mandawar village, Gurgaon, where over 700 abandoned senior citizen and disabled people receive round-the-clock care.

"Many of our residents live in very difficult conditions. This support from Riello Power India will greatly help them in improving their medical care. We are truly thankful." said Mr. Jas Kalra, President of The Earth Saviours Foundation.

Speaking about both the CSR initiatives, Mr. Munjal added, "At Riello Power India, we want to make a real difference in people's lives. Whether it's child education or enlightening the lives of abandoned senior citizens, we believe in doing our part to support the community."

About Riello Power India:

Riello Power India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of RPS S.p.A, Italy, is a leading manufacturer of advanced UPS systems. With manufacturing and R&D facilities in Italy and India, the company provides reliable power solutions from 6 kVA to 6400 kVA for a wide range of applications. For more details, visit www.riello-ups.in

