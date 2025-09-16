Riyadh to Host the First Edition of BIO Middle East

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 16: The Saudi Ministry of Health has announced the launch of the first edition of BIO Middle East, the region's pioneering event dedicated entirely to biotechnology.

The event will take place from May 11 to 13, 2026, co-locating with CPHI Middle East at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre.

A first of its kind for the region, the event reinforces the Kingdom's leadership in this fast-growing sector and underscores its commitment to becoming a regional and global hub for pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

As part of a global series of landmark BIO gatherings that bring together leaders, innovators, and investors from across the world, BIO Middle East will extend this world-class platform for partnership and innovation to the region for the very first time.

The BIO Middle East exhibition and conference will feature high-level panel discussions with global industry leaders, company showcases of the latest biotech innovations, specialized workshops, and networking opportunities connecting investors and researchers to strengthen global partnerships and exchange knowledge in this vital field.

The event is expected to stimulate job creation within the Kingdom's health sector, attract foreign investment that supports the national economy, and promote the development of innovative medical solutions that serve both local and regional communities - ultimately enhancing quality of life and advancing the transformative goals of Vision 2030.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, Minister of Health for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stated: "The launch of BIO Middle East marks a significant milestone as the Kingdom establishes itself as a global hub for biotechnology and life sciences innovation."

He added: "This event embodies Vision 2030's commitment to building an advanced health ecosystem grounded in scientific research and international partnerships, with the aim of developing innovative solutions that serve our citizens, the region and contribute to humanity worldwide."

He emphasized: "In Saudi Arabia, we are committed to creating an enabling environment that brings together human talent, advanced digital infrastructure, and strategic investments to drive growth in this critical sector, enhance quality of life, and tackle global health and environmental challenges."

Mike Champion, CEO, Tahaluf, said: "BIO Middle East is an exceptional platform that brings together global biotech leaders and decision-makers to accelerate innovation and expand international collaboration in the vital healthcare sector."

He continued: "We at Tahaluf are proud to partner with the Saudi Ministry of Health to organize this landmark event. We are confident that it will catalyze the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry across the Middle East and empower entrepreneurs and scientists to make a meaningful impact. Hosting this event in the Kingdom is a highly strategic step, given its ambitious vision, advanced infrastructure, and genuine commitment to innovation and scientific research in healthcare."

In the same context, Anna Chrisman, President of Life Sciences at Informa, emphasized that the event aligns with global transformations in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

"BIO Middle East will bring together innovators, deal makers, regulators, manufacturers, researchers, and investors under one roof to collaboratively design a roadmap for advancement and breakthrough innovation in this critical sector. For more than three decades, EBD has successfully facilitated strategic partnerships between biotech innovators, investors, and pharmaceutical companies across Europe, North America, and Asia. We are thrilled to join forces with Tahaluf on this landmark event that will catalyze biotech innovation throughout the Middle East region," she noted.

The Kingdom's hosting of this global event aligns with its Vision 2030 program and the National Biotech Strategy, under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, which aims to diversify the economy and position the Kingdom as a global hub for biotechnology and life sciences innovation. It places strong emphasis on advancing the health sector and its related industries, fostering choice, quality and building an integrated national ecosystem that brings together human talent, cutting-edge technology, and regulatory excellence. This event is the result of a strategic partnership between Tahaluf and EBD Group (a subsidiary of Informa), aiming to create a transformative platform that drives pharmaceutical and biotech growth across the region.

The launch of BIO Middle East reflects the Kingdom's substantial progress in building a globally competitive biotech ecosystem. Saudi Arabia has emerged as a key player in shaping the future of the sector, supported by flexible regulatory frameworks, advanced digital infrastructure, and growing investments in research, education, and biomanufacturing. The event provides an ideal platform to showcase these achievements and foster international partnerships that fuel innovation for the benefit of humanity.

