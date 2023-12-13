Robertet Group bolsters its market presence in India with the strategic acquisition of Sonarome

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 13: The Robertet Group, a world leader in natural raw materials, has acquired Sonarome, a prominent Indian flavour company, for an undisclosed sum. Robertet's ongoing growth strategy is aimed at expanding its flavour offerings for food and beverages, and expands its market position in India, South-East Asia, and East Africa. The acquisition marks the company's 6th external growth operation in 5 years that blends robust organic growth with targeted local company acquisitions. The acquisition will enhance Robertet's product diversity and ability to cater to consumer demands in diverse markets and strengthen its position as a leader in natural products.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jerome Bruhat, CEO of Robertet, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Sonarome, a leader in flavours market, into the Robertet family. This historic acquisition is part of our internationalisation strategy and represents a milestone in our development in India and Asia. With our unique positioning in natural products, the addition of Sonarome's local industrial capacity, and enhanced expertise in flavours, we are well-positioned to become a major player in these dynamic markets. Robertet is committed to excellence and our vision for a future where quality and natural products lead the way. Together, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the flavour industry and create lasting value for our customers and stakeholders worldwide."

Arthur Le Tourneur d'Ison, Robertet's Chief Growth Officer, adds: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to enhance our presence in India alongside the Gulhati family and Sonarome's talented teams. Working with a family business that shares the same values of agility, high quality and long-term vision is in line with the Robertet spirit".

Sonarome is a jewel in the Indian flavour industry, has been under the leadership of the Gulhati family since its inception in 1979. Based in Bengaluru, the company is known for its high-quality products and boasts a strong workforce of over 100 employees. Sonarome's remarkable growth, with over 15 million euros in sales in 2022 and consistent double-digit annual growth for the past three years, has been driven by its innovative R&D strategy and deep understanding of local market trends.

Nitesh Gulhati, Chairman and CEO of Sonarome, comments: "We are thrilled to be joining forces with Robertet, a family-run group that resembles us. Our shared culture of creative excellence, combined with our expertise in Indian market, gives us a unique positioning to serve our loyal customers. I am looking forward to support Robertet in its expansion in India. This collaboration marks a new chapter in our journey, opening doors to innovative possibilities and allowing us to contribute to the rich global flavours. Our combined strengths will exceed the evolving needs of our customers, and set new standards in the flavour industry."

Robertet S.A. was founded in Grasse in 1850 and is the world leader in natural products. Based in France and majority family-owned since its creation, the Robertet Group is still controlled by the Maubert family and is the only fragrance, flavour and ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavour. Today, the Robertet Group is represented in more than 50 countries, has more than 2,200 employees worldwide and offers its customers a range of more than 1,350 natural materials and products created in one of its 14 global creation centers. In 2022, the Robertet Group achieved a global net turnover in excess of 700 million euros.

Sonarome was founded in the southern city of Bengaluru, India in 1979 by Mr.Trilok & Mrs. Ramandeep Gulhati and has been engaged in the manufacture of flavours and fragrances. As a pioneer in adopting international standards, Sonarome became well known for its quality, consistency, and innovation. With a wide product range that includes emulsions, flavours, seasonings, encapsulated flavours, fragrances, and natural colors, Sonarome continues to expand its market share across India, Africa, and the Middle East. Sonarome is well respected in the savory, dairy and nutraceutical segments across India with large household brands as its customers. Sonarome is now run by the 2nd generation Gulhati family.

