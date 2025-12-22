Roca Group opens the Roca Delhi Gallery, its first in India, as part of its international network of design-led cultural spaces

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 22: Roca Group announces the opening of the Roca Delhi Gallery, a flagship cultural space that becomes part of the Group's international network of design-led galleries across Barcelona, Madrid, Lisbon, London, Shanghai, Beijing and São Paulo. Conceived as a hub for architecture, design and innovation, the new Roca Delhi Gallery reflects Roca Group's long-term commitment to India, one of its most dynamic and strategic global markets. The building also houses a dedicated LAUFEN space, creating a dual-brand showcase under one roof.

The RDG (Roca Delhi Gallery) opening evening was graced by H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain to India. He shared his vision, highlighting the shared values, creative dialogue, and strong cultural connections between Spain and India.

The Architectural Language

Designed by the architecture studio Ultraconfidentiel, the Roca Delhi Gallery is built around a concept inspired by the kaleidoscope, understood as a symbol of diversity, transformation and multiple perspectives. This conceptual reference informs the entire spatial experience and is translated into a serene architectural language defined by clean lines, refined surfaces and controlled illumination. Within this neutral envelope, subtle interventions of colour introduce shifts in perception, creating a dynamic yet balanced atmosphere. Custom acrylic rod partitions enhance this effect, acting as chromatic filters that respond to movement and light, bringing rhythm and fluidity to the space. Complementing these contemporary elements, handmade tiles produced by Indian artisans introduce a tactile, local dimension that reinforces the relationship between global design culture and regional craft traditions.

Roca Delhi Gallery - A Forum for Creative Dialogue

The Gallery presents Roca's most advanced bathroom solutions through a curated sequence of environments. The displays highlight the brand's emphasis on design, technology and innovation, inviting visitors to explore new approaches to contemporary living, from high-performance ceramic technologies to integrated solutions that combine comfort, efficiency and aesthetics.

Beyond its product displays, the Roca Delhi Gallery is conceived as a platform for exchange, reflection and cultural engagement. The space will host exhibitions, talks and professional encounters that explore the evolving role of architecture and design in contemporary society. As the eighth Roca Gallery worldwide and the first in India, the Delhi project strengthens the Group's global constellation of Roca Galleries and LAUFEN spaces across Europe, Asia and the Americas, contributing to an international dialogue on sustainability, design culture and future-oriented innovation.

"The Roca Delhi Gallery is an important milestone for the Group in a country that plays a central role in our global strategy, reaffirming our commitment to delivering the best bathroom experience to our customers. This new space brings together Roca and LAUFEN under one roof, reflecting our strong commitment to India and our ambition to contribute to the evolution of design and innovation across the market," stated Nirmal Kumar, Managing Director at Roca Group India.

LAUFEN Space

One floor of the building is dedicated to the LAUFEN Delhi space, which offers a distinct atmosphere that complements the main Gallery. Defined by a darker, more intimate palette, this area enhances the sculptural qualities and precision of LAUFEN's premium collections. The result is a differentiated yet harmonious experience that presents the identities of both brands while reinforcing their shared commitment to design excellence.

Roca and LAUFEN in India

Roca Group's presence in India began in 2006. Today, the Group leads the country's bathroom industry, with seven advanced manufacturing plants and a nationwide distribution network. Roca Group has consistently invested in sustainability, technology and design, combining global expertise with a deep understanding of Indian lifestyles. Its two global brands, Roca and LAUFEN, collaborate with architects, designers and educational institutions across the country, supporting talent development and driving innovation within the sector.

About Roca Group

Roca Group is the global leader in the design, manufacturing and sale of bathroom products for architecture, construction and interior design. Founded in 1917, it combines tradition and expertise with a passion for innovation and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, meeting the evolving demands of customers while contributing to the well-being of society.

With renowned global brands such as Roca and LAUFEN, and with sustainability as a key element across all its manufacturing processes, Roca Group promotes a responsible corporate culture in the 170 countries where it operates and across its 78 production centres, supported by the daily commitment of its 20,000 professionals. This approach has been recognised with the Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, a global standard in corporate sustainability assessments, in recognition of its outstanding performance.

This family-owned business is a market leader in Europe, Latin America and India, with a significant presence in China and the rest of Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Africa. As a result, it is a global leader in its sector.

