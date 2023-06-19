Rohandeep Singh Jumping Tomato Studio to present & distribute the highly anticipated film "Luv you Shankar" releasing on 22 Sep 2023

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 19: Jumping Tomato Studio, in association with SD world film production is thrilled to announce their latest venture, the film "Luv you Shankar." Rohandeep Singh, known for his exceptional skills in presenting, distributing & marketing, and working towards successful films, is on cloud9 with this new project.

Building on his recent success with the hit movie "LaVaste," on 26 May 2023 which received immense love from audiences and garnered rave reviews and accolades, Singh is now set to present India's biggest composite animation drama film, "Luv you Shankar." The film was directed by Rajiv S Ruia & Produced by Tejas Desai, Sunita Desai & Rohandeep Singh. The film features a stellar cast including renowned actors Shreyas Talpade, Tanisha Mukerji, Sanjay Mishra, Mann Gandhi, Abhimanyu Shing, Mann Gandhi (child artist), Pratik Jain, Hemant Pandey, and Elakshi Gupta.

"Luv you Shankar" promises to be a cinematic masterpiece, blending composite animation with gripping storytelling. Audiences can look forward to an immersive experience filled with love, emotions, and relatable characters. With Rohandeep Singh at the helm, the film is poised to captivate viewers and leave a lasting impact.

This year Jumping Tomato Studios has 6-7 projects in the pipeline.

