Rohit Markan Appointed Executive Vice President Asia Pacific For Continental's Industrial Solutions Business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Continental's group sector ContiTech has appointed Rohit Markan as the Executive Vice President Industrial Solutions for Asia Pacific (APAC). He previously held senior roles in different companies and most recently functioned as the CEO of Roquette Asia Pacific.

* Appointment effective November 2025; reporting directly to Philip Nelles, head of Continental group sector ContiTech

* Brings extensive leadership experience from different positions in the Asia Pacific region

Rohit Markan took up his new role on November 17th, 2025, and will report directly to Executive Board member for Continental's group sector ContiTech Philip Nelles. Based at ContiTech's location in Singapore, he will manage industrial operations across the APAC region including markets such as India, China, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Korea as well as Southeast Asia. One focus of his work will be on continuing to optimize organizational structures and processes across product groups and customer industries. In addition, as a member of ContiTech's recently created Executive Management Committee, he will play a key role in shaping the future direction of the group sector, which is to be made independent in 2026. Rohit Markan succeeds Hannes Friederichsen, who left the company after many years and goes into retirement.

The APAC business area encompasses ContiTech's industrial business in Asia and the Pacific region, including products made from rubber and plastics - such as hoses, conveyor belts, drive belts and air springs - for a wide range of industries.

Experienced leader with a broad focus

Rohit Markan is an experienced leader with more than 28 years of expertise in different fields, multiple industries and locations. He demonstrated his proficiency in Sales, Marketing, Finance, Manufacturing, Project Leadership, Innovation Management, Profit and Loss Management, Country Leadership and Board Management. He has successfully led multiple transformation initiatives and achieved revenue as well as profitability growth on different occasions.

Over the course of his career, he has held several management positions, including as a managing director for Roquette India Private Limited, Senior Vice President Sales for Roquette Asia Pacific and Global Marketing Manager for Solar Solutions at Dow Chemicals. Most recently, he had the role of Global Head of Sales for the pharma business at Roquette Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

"Rohit Markan brings a broad portfolio of experience and perspectives from different regions, multiple industries and diverse functions which he gained in various management roles. He is the right person to further develop our industrial business activities in this important region," said Philip Nelles, Executive Board member for ContiTech. "Rohit has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to drive change while at the same time inspiring his teams. We are delighted to have him on board as we are working together to lead ContiTech into its next chapter as an independent company. I would like to thank Hannes Friedrichsen for all the fruitful years with the company and wish him all the best for the future."

"I am delighted to become part of ContiTech, a company with such a long tradition and so much potential,", adds Rohit Markan. "I am eager to bring in my expertise and leadership from past experiences in Asia Pacific, thus making a contribution for harnessing the companies' potential in one of the most important growth regions for Continental."

Continental is a leading tire manufacturer and industry specialist. Founded in 1871, the company generated sales of EUR39.7 billion in 2024 and currently employs around 95,000 people in 54 countries and markets.

ContiTech is one of the world's leading industry specialists. The Continental group offers its customers connected, environmentally friendly, safe, convenient and cross-material industrial and service solutions in the agricultural sector, on rail and road, in the air, above and below ground, in industrial environments and for the food and furniture industries. With almost 42,000 employees in more than 40 countries and sales of around EUR6.4 billion (2024), the global industrial partner is active in Asia, Europe and North and South America.

