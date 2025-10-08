Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic eyes India as a home market, strengthens strategic ties

New Delhi [India] October 8 : Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tufan Erginbilgic has revealed the company's ambitions to make India a "home market", reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the country, according to a release by the company.

Erginbilgic is currently visiting India as part of the industry delegation accompanying UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his first official visit following the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

As part of the delegation, Rolls-Royce is participating in key industry dialogues aimed at strengthening the India-UK economic partnership, aligned with the India-UK Vision 2035.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce said, "We have deep ambitions to develop India as a home for Rolls-Royce, building on our strong and successful partnership. Our competitively advantaged technologies across air, land and sea applications position us to successfully build in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that will accelerate India's progress towards a Viksit Bharat."

"The UK and India are natural partners, working in a win-win collaboration for the benefit of people in both nations. We are determined to be India's partner on its Atmanirbhar journey, driving further growth and promoting self-reliance, innovation and a global presence in critical industries," he further added.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "Rolls-Royce is a symbol of British excellence, and I was delighted to meet CEO Tufan Erginbilgic during my visit to India. Their commitment to growing in India supports our Plan for Change - driving economic growth at home, creating jobs, and strengthening UK-India ties. Together with world-class businesses like Rolls-Royce, we're building a more prosperous future for both nations."

With a nine-decades long legacy and a growing footprint in India, Rolls-Royce has built a robust ecosystem of people, products, capabilities, and partnerships. The company is expanding in-country capabilities through strategic local partnerships and talent development, with the goal of at least doubling its supply chain sourcing from India by 2030.

The company has also recently inaugurated its newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in India, which houses digital capabilities, enterprise services, and engineering teams supporting Civil Aerospace and Defence. Positioned to become the company's largest capability hub, the centre will support global corporate functions across Civil, Defence, and Power Systems businesses while advancing digital and engineering expertise.

The company further added in the release that in addition to bilateral engagements, Tufan will be meeting partners and customers in-country.

