Roohani Sisters launch new song song 'Dildaar Sadke' on SRK's birthday

Renowned singers Dr Jagriti Luthra Prasanna and Dr Neeta Pandey Negi, popularly known as Roohani Sisters, have released their new song titled 'Dildaar Sadke' on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, November 3.

The song, a soulful rendition of a love story deep in nostalgia, has been written and composed by Jagriti Luthra Prasanna.

Filmed at the picturesque Mata Ki Chatri Fort in Alwar, the has received a great response from music lovers. Song Dildaar Sadke has been produced by Anand Kumar under the Zee Music Company label.

Soon after the release, the song will be made available on all the music streaming services.

Known for their Sufi Jugalbandi concept, Roohani sisters are stalwarts having decades of stage experience.

Both have doctorates in Sufi Music from Delhi University. Dr Jagriti has written her thesis on the work and contribution of Lt Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Sufi music while Dr Neeta has emphasized on the contribution of women in Sufi music.

Watch Video -

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor