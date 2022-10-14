Roohki Home Automation Presents An Innovative Home Segment Solution Pneumatic Vacuum Lifts

THE ONLY ELEVATOR THAT WORKS WITH THE POWER OF THE AIR

October 14: If you are thinking of installing an elevator in your home and you have read a bit about different types of lifts, you know that our technology is unique in the elevator industry. Our vacuum elevators operate under the principles of pneumatics and vacuum, both different but related, which together result in pneumatic vacuum technology, which the gives name to our home lifts. Pneumatic (Greek πνεῦμα “air”) is the technology that uses air as a mode of transmission of energy to move and function mechanisms, in our case the car of our vacuum elevators. Vacuum (Latin vacīvus) is described as a closed cavity where air pressure or other gases are less than atmospheric pressure.

But … how are these two principles applied in our vacuum elevators?

The pneumatic vacuum elevator is formed by a cylindrical vertical shaft, and a car which moves inside.

For ascending operations, the vacuum system on the top of the elevator draws air from above the seal of the car on the interior of the cylinder creating a low pressure area located above the cabin seal. At the same time, atmospheric pressure (greater than the low pressure system above the cabin seal) enters into the ground floor cylinder through holes/perforations on the ground floor cylinder panels, furthermore creating lift.

To descend, there is a valve inside the vacuum motor system that regulates the entry of air into the cylinder restoring pressure, lowering the car smoothly without consuming energy, also making the vacuum elevator an ecofriendly lift.

What happens in the event of a vacuum loss?

Our air driven residential elevators have mechanical safety brakes which come into action only if an extreme circumstance arises as a result of the detection of loss of vacuum over the top seal. These mechanical safety brakes are activated within the first 5 cm of free fall if vacuum loss is detected, and the cabin immediately anchors to the columns of the structure at that point. If vacuum loss and safety brake engagement is to occur, there are a few simple methods of rescue, as in a traditional elevator. With all of these security features, our elevator has been called “the world’s safest residential elevator. “

Benefits:

Our technology is the latest and most advanced in the elevator industry. The benefits of our vacuum elevators are:

Self-supporting structure: the vacuum elevators are capable of freestanding on any level ground surface.

Installation of vacuum elevators within one to two days.

The vacuum elevators do not require pit, hoist-way or machine room.

It plug directly into 220V as if they were a household appliance. They do not require three-phase power.

Modern, functional and elegant design. Our vacuum elevators allow 360 º visibilities without cables or pistons that block vision.

“Green Elevator”: minimal energy consumption required during ascent and no energy necessary for descent.

Minimal maintenance: no lubricants or regular service required.

Absolute safety: in the event of a power failure, the vacuum elevators cab automatically descends to the lowest level and the electromechanical door opens to allow passengers to exit.

100% safe. CE Certificate.

The vacuum elevators are ideal for new and existing homes due to the minimal footprint required to accommodate the structure

