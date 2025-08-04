Rose Merc Limited Announces Strategic Expansion of Eternal Runway to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia through its subsidiaries for Winter 2025 Edition

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Rose Merc Limited proudly announces the next chapter in its luxury fashion and experiential event journey with the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia edition of Eternal Runway, slated for Winter 2025. Following the phenomenal success of the inaugural edition in Dubai's Al Jaddaf, this expansion marks a significant milestone in the brand's mission to amplify homegrown talent and elevate global fashion narratives.

The Dubai debut of Eternal Runway, under the prestigious Emirates Luxury Show, was not just a fashion event it was a cultural movement. The show witnessed participation and presence from top-tier designers and celebrities, including:

- National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar

- Renowned fashion designers Rosy Ahluwalia and Ken Ferns

- Television and fashion icons Nia Sharma, Parth Samthaan, Karan Kundra, and Eijaz Khan

- Along with a host of influential names from the global fashion, entertainment, and media industries

The event was marked by:

- Showstopping collections from bold, avant-garde designers

- A truly inclusive runway featuring models aged 20 to 60

- A packed house with celebrities, VVIPs, fashion influencers, buyers, and international press

- Backstage creative energy and digital content that went viral across platforms

A Star-Studded Moment at Emirates Luxury Show: Eternal Runway, Dubai

From left to right: Purvesh Shelatkar (Executive Director, Rose Merc Limited), Mr. Hanif Shaikh (Chairman, Emirates Holding Group), Karan Kundra, Ken Ferns, Nia Sharma, Shakir Shaikh (Event Director), Sudhir Padiyar (Founder, MOVe), and Druvin Shah (Founder JOJO App) captured during a special felicitation segment celebrating creativity, collaboration, and couture excellence.

The spotlight now moves to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, a country experiencing a transformative fashion renaissance. Eternal Runway - Bahrain and Saudi Edition aims to become a launchpad for talent that blends heritage with modernity, offering a global platform to designers, models, photographers, and collaborators.

Why Bahrain and Saudi Arabia?

Because the fashion renaissance in the Kingdom is real.

Designers are creating magic rooted in heritage yet styled for tomorrow.

Consumers are evolving and they're looking for fashion with meaning, identity, and courage.

We're now curating a powerful platform for:

- Designers who want to break borders and debut on an international ramp

- Models who are confident, hungry, and ready for a serious leap

- Partners & collaborators who want to be part of a movement that redefines luxury fashion with heart

As a company deeply invested in cross-cultural creativity and empowerment, Rose Merc Limited views this expansion as a strategic leap toward global engagement, especially for exceptional Indian talent seeking international exposure.

So, If you're a designer, model, photographer, fashion brand, or press/media outlet, and you're looking to be part of something real, fresh, and full of intent reach out now.

We're already curating our lineup. The bar has been set high, and we're only going higher.

Let's make history in the Kingdom one collection, one story, one unforgettable walk at a time.

Get in touch with us today on info@moveevents.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor