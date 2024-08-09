Rose Merc Ltd. Becomes Co-Powered Sponsor for Global Media Fashion League in Dubai

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 9: Rose Merc is thrilled to announce its role as a co-powered sponsor for the 4th Season of Global Media Fashion League (GMFL), one of the most prestigious fashion shows in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its journey to expand its presence in the international fashion arena. This strategic partnership underscores Rose Merc's commitment to elevating the global fashion industry and supporting emerging talent.

GMFL aims to bring well-known Asian designers to showcase their creations in the Middle East and is renowned for its glamour, innovation, and cutting-edge designs, attracts a diverse audience of fashion enthusiasts, industry leaders, and international media. By aligning with this event, Rose Merc aims to showcase its dedication to excellence and creativity, while solidifying its brand identity on a global scale.

Hosted at the World Trade Centre, Dubai, on the 3rd of August 2024, the fashion extravaganza was graced by noted Indian celebrities like Urvashi Rautela, Maneish Paul, Neeti Mohan, Nushrratt Bharucha etc. Vikram Phadnis, Archana Kocchar, Jigya Patel, Rizwan Ahmed were some of the A-lister Indian designers who lit up the runway with their visionary creations.

GMFL fashion show backdrop with sponsors logo

Speaking on this development, Vaishali Parkar Kumar (ED - Rose Merc Ltd.) said "Sponsoring / partnering the show in Dubai aligns perfectly with our B2C focus. This opportunity will provide Rose Merc Limited (RML) with a unique platform to enter new international markets and expand our reach within the fashion industry, connecting us with major fashion houses worldwide. As a global fashion hub, Dubai offers unmatched opportunities for networking, collaboration, and exposure to the latest trends and innovations. This partnership will enhance our brand visibility and open doors to strategic partnerships.

Moreover, this move will facilitate a cultural exchange, allowing us to gain valuable insights into global fashion trends and preferences, which we can leverage to better serve our clientele. Rose Merc is thrilled about the prospects this sponsorship brings and is dedicated to contributing to the success of the Dubai fashion show in line with our aspiration to enter into the fashion industry. This partnership signifies the beginning of a new chapter in our journey in the fashion world, as we continue to push boundaries, inspire creativity, and drive excellence in ventures that we find both interesting and scalable."

Mohammed Hanif Shaikh, Chairman and Founder - Emirates Holding Group Dubai, commented "RML has done an excellent job by sponsoring a great event which is fully successful. I am thankful to them."

