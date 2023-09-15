RoundGlass India Centre at Seattle University to promote dialogue & scholarship with India

India/Seattle, September 15: In a significant stride towards fostering cross-regional collaboration, Seattle University, in partnership with the RoundGlass Foundation, has announced establishing the RoundGlass India Center. The Center will serve as a bridge between Seattle and India to promote dialogue, collaboration, and interdisciplinary scholarship.

“In partnership with the RoundGlass Foundation, Seattle University is uniquely positioned to build on the existing connections between Seattle and India among the business, academic, and other communities. With our faculty’s expertise and scholarship, diverse student body, location in a global city, and RoundGlass Foundation’s commitment to education, economic development, sustainable living and wellness, we will strengthen our relationships with Indian business, government and academic leaders, as well as enhance study of India in the United States,” said Eduardo Peñalver, President of Seattle University.

The RoundGlass India Center activities will include high-level public events in Seattle convening leaders from business, law, government, and other sectors in both countries. It will also promote economic growth, rule of law and justice in India with a focus on the state of Punjab, as well as provide scholarships for students from India to study at Seattle University.

Sital Kalantry has been named executive director of the RoundGlass India Center. At Seattle University, Kalantry is Professor of Law and Associate Dean of International Programs & Graduate Studies. The scholarship focuses on the comparative study of law in India.

“We are delighted to partner with Seattle University to focus on developing stronger business ties and academic knowledge on India,” said Gurpreet (Sunny) Singh, founder of RoundGlass Foundation. “The RoundGlass India Center will create opportunities for high-level substantive events on India in Seattle, scholarships for students from India, and will build on Roundglass Foundation’s deep commitment to economic development and rule of law in the State of Punjab,” he added.

The RoundGlass India Center was launched at a Seattle-Setu global conference at Seattle University. The full-day conference — hosted by Seattle University in partnership with Greater Seattle Partners — brought business leaders, lawyers, philanthropists and civic leaders and renowned scholars from India and the United States to engage in meaningful discussions, forging and expanding bridges between the two nations. U.S. House Representative Pramila Jayapal, Member of the Indian Parliament, Dr. Sasmit Patra, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Nancy Izzo Jackson were among the keynote speakers.

The event featured an address from The Mayor of Seattle, Bruce Harrell, and a recorded message from Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy.

