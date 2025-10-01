Royal Orchid Hotels and Mumbai's Newest Lifestyle Hotel, ICONIQA, Partners with Paisa4Plates to Launch Innovative Charitable Initiative

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Royal Orchid is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Paisa4Plates, a charity movement spearheaded by Aryaveer Baljee, Youth MP for Hampshire. Starting with ICONIQA Mumbai, the groups game-changing upscale lifestyle hotel, this initiative introduces an innovative, voluntary giving model to ROHL's hotels across India, empowering guests to contribute to feeding the homeless, providing mid-day meals to children, and donating food to those in need.

Inspired by the remarkable success of the Pounds4Plates movement in London, where participating restaurants added an optional 0.25% service charge to bills to support food charities, Aryaveer Baljee has brought this model to India under the banner of Paisa4Plates. The program, rooted in Aryaveer's Indian heritage and his commitment to social good, aims to foster empathy and consciousness among hotel guests while addressing critical issues of hunger and homelessness in India.

Under this branded movement, guests staying at Royal Orchid's portfolio of over 120 hotels in India, spanning brands such as Regenta, Regenta Place, Royal Orchid, and the recently introduced ICONIQA, will have the option to contribute 0.5% of their bill to a cause that each individual hotel chooses. This small, voluntary contribution will directly support local charities focused on providing meals to the homeless, mid-day meals for schoolchildren, and food donations to combat hunger. Guests will be informed of the initiative through table tents and other communication channels, ensuring transparency and choice.

"We are thrilled to partner with Paisa4Plates to bring this meaningful initiative to our guests in India," said Shibani Malhotra, General Manager, ICONIQA Mumbai. "This aligns with our core mission to make travel impactful for all. By offering our guests the opportunity to contribute to such a worthy cause, we hope to create a ripple effect of positive change in communities across India."

Aryaveer Baljee, the visionary behind Paisa4Plates, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Hospitality is about more than just serviceit's about building bridges and uplifting communities. After the success of Pounds4Plates in the UK, I felt compelled to bring this model to India, where the need is immense. Partnering with ICONIQA and Royal Orchid Hotels, brands with a strong and growing presence in India, allows us to scale this initiative and make a tangible difference in the lives of the hungry and homeless."

The Paisa4Plates movement is designed to be sustainable and low-barrier, allowing hotels to act as facilitators while gaining goodwill and positive engagement from guests. The program will launch across Royal Orchid's Indian properties in late 2025, covering with plans to expand its reach in collaboration with local NGOs and food banks.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts remains committed to its corporate responsibility efforts, including community support and sustainability, as evidenced by its ongoing initiatives to combat human trafficking and reduce environmental impact. This partnership with Paisa4Plates further strengthens Wyndham's dedication to doing well by doing good

For more information about Paisa4Plates or to learn how to support the initiative, please visit www.baljee.co.uk/4plates.

