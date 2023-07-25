Royal Stag Boombox in partnership with Viacom18 unveils their First Original Song Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 25: Royal Stag Boombox, in collaboration with Viacom18, is a first-of-its-kind musical experience, where the melody of Bollywood meets the gully of hip hop, making way for the rise of a completely new genre of music. Music evokes emotions in people across generations, making it a significant passion pillar for Seagram’s Royal Stag. In this modern era, the younger audience is more inclined towards exploring exciting new forms of music. Celebrating the spirit of ‘Living it Large’ and having enthralled thousands of music lovers in Manipal, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Indore & Dehradun with its unique on-ground experiences, Royal Stag Boombox enters its next phase with launch of 4 original music videos. The first original music track to be released is a unique collaboration between the queen of soulful singing Jasleen Royal and the spunky rapper Dino James.

The new song ‘Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi’ is a reverberating combination of the quintessential Bollywood vibe and pulsating beats of Hip-Hop. The music strikes a chord with the youth of today. It is a song about a young couple's relationship struggles, pining for lost love and the sense of nostalgia that comes with it.

It’s the first of four original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks to be released across platforms, as part of Royal Stag Boombox’s unique, Phygital format.

Rapper Dino James shared “It is amazing to be a part of this distinctive musical experience that Royal Stag Boombox has curated, and this new song perfectly depicts my unconventional approach towards music. I hope people relate to the heartfelt emotions we have poured into this song.”

Singer Jasleen Royal added “As a singer, I enjoy the idea of creating something unique, and Royal Stag Boombox is the ideal platform to unveil that. I cannot wait for the audience to experience the love, passion and energy of Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi.”

Music being a significant passion pillar for Seagram’s Royal Stag and today’s youth tilt towards exploring exciting new forms of music. Contemporary genres such as hip-hop are becoming increasingly popular, while Bollywood melodies remain integral to the youth’s cultural milieu. Royal Stag Boombox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited - Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop. The first song, Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi is live on YouTube, social and major audio platforms.

Tune into ‘Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi’ on Royal Stag Live It Large YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxxHd844goE

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor