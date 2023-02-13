Rromeo sets the trend, becomes the first Indian musician to introduce a four-part music series and announce the release dates

There have been umpteen musicians in the block who are trying their hands at the music industry, and competition is rife. However, very few are a master of all.

Yup, a relatively new jack in the block is Rromeo, who is an actor, singer, lyricist and composer as well.

His all-round talent surely will blow up trumpets. This new jack of all trades is all set to roll with his newest musical series already!

1. Tu Chand Hai - Chapter No 2. Resham, 3. Chand, and 4. Awargi in Rromeo's magical voice is set to release on 10th Feb, 10th March and 10th April 2023, respectively. 10th Feb is a double celebration Day for Rromeo as it's his Birthday also & the release of a new song as well. After the monumental success of Chapter 1 Soniye in May 2022, Rromeo is back with his musical series that is sure to set your hearts on fire and bring the house down.

This is the first time ever in the music industry that an individual artist has introduced a four-part series and announced the release dates.

Well, if this becomes a trend, it wouldn't really be an exaggeration to call him a trendsetter in the Hindi music scene with his unique concept. Rromeo's Fitoor Chapters 1 & 2, the biggest hit album of the year 2022! Releasing four singles within a span of one year, Rromeo is set to capture millions of hearts with his melodious & soulful tracks. His latest release' Dard, topped the charts in no time and became the talk of the town. His sensational voice and soul-stirring lyrics have a lot of roles to play in it. Do give the songs a listen if you haven't yet because of the mesmerising beats and the touch of love in this album; it will surely become your favourite go-to music.

RRomeo's songs, right from his first song Fitoor to his upcoming song, are shot in Beautiful, Mesmerising foreign locations like Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and many more. All the locations in the videos are breathtaking, with spectacular views. Can't wait for his next upcoming one.

Grab this opportunity by adding Rromeo's hit albums to your music collection, and be a part of the musical revolution!

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor