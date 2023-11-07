Rs 29 crore seized from Tamil Nadu minister Velu, his aides' premises: Income tax officials

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7 : Income Tax department has seized Rs 29 crores in cash from the premises linked to Tamil Nadu Public Works and Highways Department Minister EV Velu and his associates, officials toldafter they searched several premises for the fifth straight day through Tuesday.

"Today is the 5th day of search and (it is) still underway at Tamil Nadu Minister and his associates and this cash seizure may increase," they said

Officials said that many incriminating documents have also been seized.

Officials added that Rs 22 crore has been seized from the premises linked to Minister Velu and the search has yielded incriminating materials and documents which showed "crores" of tax evasion.

According to the sources, searches are still underway at the offices of two leading builders in Chennai Appaswamy Real Estate and Casagrand Builder Pvt Ltd which resulted in the seizure of Rs 7 crore.

The income tax department had also started searches on Friday at Minister Velu's son residence in Thiruvannamalai and his Arunai Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvannamalai in a possible tax evasion case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor