Rs 3,295 crore sanctioned for 40 projects in 23 states to spruce up iconic tourist hotspots

New Delhi, Feb 3 The Centre has, under its ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), sanctioned 40 projects in 23 states worth Rs 3,295.76 crore during the current financial year to comprehensively develop iconic tourist centres in the country, branding and marketing them at global scale, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Ministry of Tourism issued operational guidelines to all states for submission of project proposals. After receiving the project proposals from the state governments, the Centre evaluated them on given parameters such as connectivity to the site, tourism eco-system, carrying capacity, sustainability measures, sustainable operation and management, project impact and value created and tourism marketing plans, the minister said in a written reply tabled in the Lower House.

While the implementation of projects sanctioned under the SASCI scheme is being undertaken by state agencies, the Ministry of Tourism has also formulated a mechanism to review the progress of sanctioned projects from time to time, in order to ensure seamless implementation of the sanctioned projects, the minister explained.

The Ministry of Tourism promotes various tourist destinations and products of the country including lesser-known destinations in domestic and international markets through its various promotional initiatives such as website, social media promotions, participation in events, assistance to state governments for organising fairs and festivals, the minister further stated.

The proposals that have been approved include an allocation of Rs 77.91 crore to Andhra Pradesh for the enriching the Gandikota Fort and Gorge Experience. Another Rs 94.44 crore project for Akhanda Godavari: (Havelock Bridge and Pushkar Ghat) at Rajamahendravaram has also been cleared.

Approval has also been given to a Rs 46.48 crore project for Siang Adventure and Eco-Retreat, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden, Guwahati (Rs 97.12 crore) and beautification of Rang Ghar at Sivasagar in Assam (Rs 94.76 crore).

Two projects have also been cleared for Goa which include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Ponda (Rs 97.46 crore) and [roposed Townsquare, Povorim for Rs 90.74 crore.

Two projects cleared for Bihar include the development of Matsyagandha Lake, Saharsa (Rs 97.61 crore) and Karamchat Eco-Tourism and Adventure Hub (Rs 49.51 crore), according to the ministry.

