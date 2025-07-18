Rural demand revival to boost FMCG, Auto and Mobile phone sales: Report

New Delhi [India], July 18 : The revival in rural demand is expected to play a key role in supporting the recovery of key consumption sectors such as FMCG, consumer durables, automobiles, mobile phones, housing, and apparel, according to a report by PL Capital.

The report highlighted that rural demand, which has been ahead of urban demand for the past few quarters, is likely to gain further strength in the coming months due to steady sentiment, rising income and improved agriculture output because of favourable monsoon.

It stated, "This recovery will support consumption in FMCG, durables, auto, housing, appliances, mobile phones and apparel etc".

The report mentioned that the rural households are showing greater resilience, driven by improved agricultural output and increased government spending on rural development.

The rural Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) has improved steadily from 96.5 in January 2024 to 100 by May 2025. At the same time, the Future Expectations Index (FEI) also rose from 124.3 to 125.9, indicating growing optimism in rural areas.

According to the report, the ongoing progress of monsoons and moderation in inflation will help sustain and lift rural demand further.

It stated, "Rural sentiments steady, normal monsoons may lift it further"

A key factor contributing to this positive trend is improved Kharif sowing, which is up 11.1 per cent year-on-year in Q1 of 2025.

Expectations of a healthy Rabi season, supported by normal monsoons, adequate soil moisture, and strong water reservoir levels, are also likely to boost rural incomes across major crop-producing states.

Higher rural incomes are expected to directly translate into increased consumption of everyday goods and big-ticket items.

This will benefit sectors like fast-moving consumer goods, household appliances, two-wheelers and entry-level cars, mobile phones, and clothing.

In addition, the impact of recent tax cuts on consumption is likely to become more visible from August, aligning with festive demand during Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Onam.

The report outlined that with all these positive drivers in place, rural demand will play a crucial role in accelerating India's overall consumption recovery.

