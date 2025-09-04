Rustom Kerawalla’s Ampersand Group Partners with Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to Transform India’s Education Landscape

New Delhi [India], September 4:For millions of schoolchildren across India, classrooms are slowly becoming more engaging, inclusive, and future-ready, thanks to Ampersand Group's support to the Government of India's flagship project Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). Under the visionary leadership of Founder and Chairman Rustom Kerawalla, Ampersand has emerged as a key enabler in advancing SSA's mission to ensure equitable and quality education for every child.

Working closely with central and state governments, Ampersand has been at the forefront of improving learning outcomes, modernizing school infrastructure, and empowering teachers to embrace 21st-century teaching practices. Its initiatives not only align with SSA's goals but also bring in the strength of public-private partnerships to accelerate educational transformation at scale.

How Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) is impacting Key Areas:

Teacher Training & Capacity Building: Over 50,000 teachers have benefited from Ampersand's customized training modules so far, equipping them with digital tools, modern pedagogy, and inclusive classroom practices.

Over have benefited from Ampersand's customized training modules so far, equipping them with digital tools, modern pedagogy, and inclusive classroom practices. Digital Learning Solutions: Thousands of students in rural and urban areas now have access to smart classrooms, EdTech platforms, and interactive digital content that make learning both engaging and effective.

Thousands of students in rural and urban areas now have access to smart classrooms, EdTech platforms, and interactive digital content that make learning both engaging and effective. School Transformation: By upgrading infrastructure that enables child-centric learning environments, Ampersand has helped schools foster holistic development beyond academics.

By upgrading infrastructure that enables child-centric learning environments, Ampersand has helped schools foster holistic development beyond academics. Public-Private Collaboration: In the PPP model, Ampersand has ensured SSA's amplification in reach and sustainability, ensuring long-term impact in education delivery.

One of the most visible transformations has been in classrooms where students, once limited to blackboard learning, now interact with lessons through tablets, smart boards, and multimedia content. For first-generation learners, this has made education not only accessible but also aspirational.

Commenting on the initiative, Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman, Ampersand Group, said:

“Education is the most powerful enabler of social transformation. By leveraging innovation, capacity building, and technology, we are committed to making quality education accessible to every child, irrespective of their background.”

Transforming More than a Million Lives

Ampersand's initiatives under SSA have already touched the lives of millions of students and teachers across 10+ states. From tribal villages to urban slums, the Group's programmes are helping bridge the learning divide and empowering students to dream bigger.

By offering consultancy services in the areas of EdTech, Infrastructure and Teacher Training, Ampersand Group is committed to ensuring that Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan achieves its ultimate objective—universal access to inclusive and equitable education for all children in India.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor