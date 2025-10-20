Ryan Group of Schools celebrates success at Dream Dash 2025 Grand Finale as students compete and meet sprint legend Usain Bolt in Mumbai and Delhi

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 20: Ryan Group of Schools proudly celebrated the success of the Dream Dash 2025 Grand Finale, organised by DreamSetGo, where the Group participated as a School Network Partner. Leveraging its extensive presence of over 150 schools across India, Ryan Group encouraged widespread participation and nurtured a culture of fitness and sportsmanship among children nationwide.

Following successful city-level races and internal school competitions, a total of 44 students from Ryan Group24 boys and 20 girlsqualified for the Grand Finale, competing in 55 races across the 100M and 200M categories, for students aged between 12 to 17 years.

Dream Dash 2025 was more than just a raceit was a nationwide celebration of running. Every participating student received a Dream Dash Finisher Medal, certificate, and exclusive collectibles featuring the legendary Usain Bolt. The highlight of the event was the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the finalists to compete in front of Usain Bolt and interact with the global sprinting icon.

Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan Group of Schools, said, "We thank Lord Jesus for this wonderful opportunity. We are extremely proud of our students' performance at the Dream Dash Grand Finale. This event is about more than speed it's about participation, perseverance, and the sheer joy of sport. Today's experience, including meeting Usain Bolt, will inspire our students to dream bigger and run farther, both on and off the track. We also congratulate all the children from across India who joined this celebration and showcased their talent on a national platform."

Winners from Ryan Group of Schools - Dream Dash 2025 Grand Finale (Delhi & Mumbai)

- RIS Vasant Kunj - Mr. Saurish Vohra won Silver Medal in the 100M (Boys) category

- RIS Bikaner - Ms. Samridhi Pareek won Bronze Medal in the 100M (Girls) category

- RIS Mayur Vihar - Mr. Abhishek Kumar won Bronze Medal in the 200M (Boys) category

- RIS Ghaziabad - Mr. Medhansh won Bronze Medal in the 200M (Boys) category

- RIS Kandivali - Mr. Shivansh Kavle won Silver Medal in the 100M (Boys) category

About Ryan Group of Institutions:

The Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India's leading educational networks, committed to academic excellence and holistic student development through sports, arts, and innovation.

