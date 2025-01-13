Ryna Sponsors Polish Kho Kho Team for World Cup 2025 in India

New Delhi [India], January 13: Ryna – Taste of Nature, a renowned brand in the FMCG beverage industry, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Polish Kho Kho Team for the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India. This partnership underscores Ryna's commitment to promoting health, vitality, and the spirit of sportsmanship on an international stage.

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025, set to take place in India, will bring together top teams from around the world to compete in this dynamic and traditional Indian sport. As an official sponsor, Ryna will provide the Polish team with its range of nourishing beverages, including sparkling drinks, aloe vera juices, and fruit juices, ensuring the players stay hydrated and energized throughout the tournament.

“We are excited to support the Polish Kho Kho Team in their journey to the World Cup,” a spokesperson for Ryna shared. “This collaboration reflects our mission to encourage healthy lifestyles and support athletes who demonstrate dedication and teamwork. Our beverages are designed to fuel their performance and keep them at their best during the competition.”

The Polish Kho Kho Team is preparing rigorously for the tournament and is determined to make a mark against some of the best teams in the world. With Ryna's support, the team is confident in its ability to deliver an outstanding performance.

Ryna – Taste of Nature is honored to be part of this prestigious global event and looks forward to cheering on the Polish Kho Kho Team at the World Cup 2025.

About Ryna – Taste of Nature

Ryna – Taste of Nature offers a wide variety of refreshing beverages crafted from premium natural ingredients. The brand is dedicated to promoting wellness and active lifestyles through its high-quality products.

For more information, visit: https://rynajuice.com.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor