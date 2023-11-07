Sa-Dhan National Conference on Inclusive Growth to be held in New Delhi on 8th and 9th November

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 7: Sa-Dhan, an association of Microfinance and Impact Finance Institutions and a Self-Regulatory Organisation for Microfinance is organising their Annual National Conference on Inclusive Growth with the theme "Microfinance Marching to Amritkal with 25 years of Inclusive Impact Legacy" on November 8th and 9th 2023 in New Delhi. The two-day conference will see the release of Bharat Microfinance Report, the only one sectoral report on the microfinance industry in the country, published every year. This 18th annual conference would also provide insights that can shape the future work agenda and action plan for policymakers, regulators, practitioners, and academicians keeping a focus on various aspects to both widen and deepen the scale of financial inclusion in the country.

Sa-Dhan which is completing 25 years this year, has been providing a leadership role to microfinance institutions which serves more than 53 million poor people in the country. There are more than 200-member institutions with Sa-Dhan of which majority are micro lending institutions, belonging to different legal status. Jiji Mammen, Executive Director and CEO of Sa-Dhan said "The national conference is being held at a time when the microfinance industry is in the pink of health with very positive growth parameters being recorded. The growth story shows the growth of the microfinance from a very crucial setback due to pandemics which is a case study for all. However, there are areas which needs to be taken care of by various stakeholders for its further growth and the conference is expected to lay a roadmap for the same"

The conference would focus on the contribution of microfinance sector in the last 25 years, use of technology for better efficiency in the Microfinance Sector, accelerating Self-Help Group movement to graduate into micro enterprises, climate related issues, ESG, social security for poorer segment and various other relevant and contemporary topics. This year, the conference will deliberate on national priorities viz. micro insurance, micro pension, integrated health, water and sanitation, clean energy and climate change, affordable housing, etc.

On the occasion of the first death anniversary of Ms, Ela Bhat, a visionary in the sector who was instrumental in the formation of Sa-Dhan, an award has been instituted for the first time for the best gender friendly working environment in MFIs. The award will be given away during the conference

The National Conference will be inaugurated by Swaminathan J - Deputy Governor, RBI, and will be attended by Shaji K V Chairman NABARD, Shri S Ramann, CMD SIDBI and Shri Alok Kumar Choudhary MD, SBI. Vivek Joshi - IAS, Secretary, Dept. of Financial Services, Govt of India, will deliver a keynote address. Shri Shaji K V will release the sectoral report on Microfinance 'Bharat Microfinance Report 2023'. Shri Sourabh Garg IAS, Secretary Welfare and social Justice, GOI, Shri Charanjit Singh Additional Secretary NRLM, Pankaj Gupta, MD & CEO - Pramerica Life Insurance, Alok Kumar Choudhary - M D, State Bank of India, and Chandra Shekhar Ghosh - MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank are some of the other prominent participants. Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Ex-Chairman Planning Commission and Shri Mohammad Fashiullah, Executive Vice Chairman Microfinance Regulatory Authority, Bangladesh will be ganged in a fire side chat by Tamal Bandyopadhyay. A contingent of 27 participants will be attending from Bangladesh. Also, participants from Nepal, Myanmar, Cambodia and USA are participating in the conference.

