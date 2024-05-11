SAFE West India 2024 addresses India’s Growing Security Market, Projected to reach USD 7.36 Billion by 2029

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: Informa Markets in India successfully inaugurated the second edition of SAFE West India, India’s leading security and fire expo, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. Held from May 9th to 11th, 2024, the three-day event served as a premier platform for industry stakeholders, government representatives, and security enthusiasts to engage in collaborative innovation.

SAFE West encompasses a wide range of trends and solutions in the realm of commercial security and surveillance, focusing on preventive technologies and innovations tailored for the Western India market. The expo united esteemed Indian brands specializing in CCTV, surveillance, biometrics, entrance automation, access control, GPS, Wi-Fi routers, RFID, spy cameras, POE switches, power supply, and CCTV cables.

The inaugural ceremony of SAFE West India 2024 was graced by esteemed guests, including Mr. Sanjeev Tiwari, ARVP, ASIS West India Region; Mr. Sandeep Sabharwal, Assistant Vice President – Corporate Administration, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd; Mr. Vijay Goel, Vice President, Trade Association of Information Technology (TAIT); Prof. Amol Deshmukh, Police and Cyber Advisor, Dept. of Home, Govt. of Maharashtra; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India; Mr. Pankaj Jain, Sr. Group Director & Digital Head, Informa Markets in India.

Over 75 brands, including prominent players like Hikvision, Prama, Panasonic, CP Plus, ZKTeco, ESSL, Biomax, Matrix Comsec, Securus, Voltaic Cables, Realtime, Timewatch, TP Link, etc, are exhibiting their latest products, services, and technologies.

Recognizing the significance of SAFE West India, Mr. Sandeep Sabharwal, Assistant Vice President – Corporate Administration, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd, said “SAFE West India provides a valuable platform for stakeholders from various sectors, including vendors, industries, and end-users, to come together and collaborate.

The evolution of security is evident, from traditional methods to integrated technological solutions like AI, IoT, and cloud-based systems. Now security is an integrated form, not limited to a guard at the gate but includes sophisticated systems such as video monitoring, perimeter intrusion detection, and drone surveillance, enhancing overall safety. With this being the second edition, we are confident that SAFE West India will surpass its previous successes.”

Prof. Amol Deshmukh, Police and Cyber Advisor, Dept. of Home, Govt. of Maharashtra, said “From July 1st, significant changes are underway as three old acts—Indian Penal Code, Indian Criminal Procedure Code, and Indian Evidence Act—are being replaced by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra, and Bharatiya Saksha Adhiniyam.

These new acts aim to revamp and replace outdated colonial laws in India, focusing on a victim-centric approach and enhancing national and homeland security. Recent reports from the National Crime Record Bureau indicate an increase in cyber and physical crimes. However, with advancements in technology, law enforcement agencies are better equipped to solve crimes.

Today, surveillance teams in control rooms can identify detailed information, including the brand of spectacles someone is wearing. This technological shift has revolutionized crime investigation and fire safety, aiding in both prevention and investigation. Integration of cyber and physical security offers a unique opportunity to create a safer India. The knowledge shared at SAFE West India will contribute significantly to our collective efforts.”

Speaking on the 2nd edition of SAFE West India in Mumbai, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “As India strives to achieve its target of a $5 trillion economy, the government’s investment of approximately $30 billion in smart city initiatives underscores the growing importance of security and safety infrastructure. Related hardware, including surveillance and safety equipment, communication devices, displays, video surveillance, access control systems, and detectors and sensors incorporating Internet-of-Things technologies, will be in high demand.”

“Additionally, with the Indian Electronic Security Market projected to surge from USD 2.56 billion in 2024 to USD 7.36 billion by 2029, at a compelling CAGR of 23.57%, SAFE West India serves as a crucial platform. With our second edition we’re committed to bridging the gap between the show and end-users in key cities across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, parts of North & Coastal Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. SAFE West India continues to offer a distinctive opportunity for key players in the commercial, industrial, and homeland security sectors to access and thrive in the rapidly expanding Western market.” He added.

Mr. Vijay Goel, Vice President, Trade Association of Information Technology (TAIT), said “SAFE West India is an excellent event, underscores the importance of security, a critical aspect for both the present and the future. Today, security is a primary concern, whether it’s physical or digital. People are now willing to invest more in security than ever before.

By providing a platform for OEMs, customers, system integrators, solution partners, and regional distributors, SAFE West India, organized by Informa Markets in India, has played a pivotal role in addressing the critical issue of security. We acknowledge the invaluable opportunity, the exhibition provides by showcasing cutting-edge security solutions, enhancing industry collaborations, and promoting the latest advancements in security solutions.”

Highlighting the importance of the event, Mr. Sanjeev Tiwari, ARVP, American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) West India Region, said “The emphasis on technology in today’s security landscape is undeniable. Many organizations are now looking to replace mundane tasks with technology. Especially in a country with a population exceeding 1.4 billion, it’s essential to adapt to the changing technological landscape.

India is focusing on ambitious and innovative programs such as the Smart Cities Mission, aiming to eliminate infrastructural bottlenecks, minimise operational friction, and promote a healthy urban environment. Recent innovations in surveillance, security, and network offerings are gradually reducing the costs of specialized products and increasing their overall effectiveness.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor