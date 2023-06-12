Safeguard Your Smartphone through Bajaj Finance with Mobile Protection Plans

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: The mobile phone market in India is filled with an array of the latest devices from top brands. These latest smartphone brands come equipped with cutting-edge features and technologies that cater to the needs of a wide range of users.

The pricing for smartphones is considerably high and any damage to the device can cause an additional hole in the pocket. Apart from that, there is always a fear of theft or misplacing your mobile device, which can further lead to an unexpected financial burden. In circumstances like these, a mobile protection plan comes handy and can save you from any such unexpected loss. These plans are available to protect your phone against the cost of damage or theft to your device.

Benefits of smartphone protection plans

A mobile protection plan is not mandatory. However, to save yourself from bearing the expenses of unexpected damage to your device, these plans can be extremely beneficial. Given below are the key benefits of opting for a mobile protection plan:

- It provides financial coverage against the theft of your mobile device.

- The cost to repair a mobile phone due to accidental or liquid damage can be very expensive. A mobile protection plan can save you from this expense.

Mobile protection plans offered through Bajaj Finance

There are mobile protection plans available at the Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall that offers coverage against accidental or liquid damages to your mobile device. To protect your mobile phone from damage and theft, you should consider getting the CPP Mobile Protect or the CPP Fonesafe Lite plan. Given below are details about these plans:

- CPP Mobile Protect: The annual premium for the plan starts at Rs. 1,212. It provides coverage against accidental and liquid damage to the display of your device. You can also get a temporary smartphone delivered to your doorstep across select cities in India (up to a maximum period of 7 days) in case of mobile theft. The plan covers up to 100% invoice value of your device and offers complimentary annual subscriptions to OTT platforms like ZEE5, SonyLiv, and Gaana Plus.

- CPP Fonesafe Lite: This plan starts at Rs. 649 and gives coverage against electrical or mechanical breakdown of your mobile display. The benefits under this plan can be availed twice a year and it also provides entertainment benefits, such as an annual subscription to ZEE5.

Below is the membership fee for both plans corresponding to the handset cost:

To avail the mobile protection plans, you can visit the Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall and choose a plan under Pocket Subscription that best suits your needs. To file a claim request, you can contact Bajaj Finance customer care and provide details of the damage. The executive will guide you through the claim process and help you get your phone repaired or replaced as per the terms of the membership.

In today's day and age, where smartphones have become such an intrinsic part of our lives, it has become essential to protect them against damage and theft. A mobile protection plan can therefore be helpful in saving a lot of unexpected expenses that may occur due to damage to your mobile devices.

