Sahyog Physiotherapy and Fitness Center celebrates Women’s Day honouring more than 50 gritty women

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 6: International Women’s Day was celebrated in a grand manner by Sahyog Physiotherapy and Fitness Centre, Surat. On this occasion, inspiring housewives as well as women successful in social service and business were honored by the centre.

Dr. Afreen Jasani, a successful physiotherapist and the center’s owner, emphasized the collaborative efforts of women working alongside men in various domains. The celebration aimed to recognize and honor women excelling not only as housewives but also in social service and business.

Former mayor Hemali Boghavala and DCP Bhakti Thakar were present as chief guests in the event organized at Sardar Smriti Bhawan, Varachha. A total of 1200 women participated in this program. More than 50 women were honored by the centre.

