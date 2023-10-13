Sai Furniture Art Honored as Best Luxury Sofa Set Manufacturer in India at ILA 2023 Awards by Brand Empower

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023.

Sai Furniture Art, a distinguished name in the world of craftsmanship and luxury, has achieved an exceptional milestone by being recognized as the Best Luxury Sofa Set Manufacturer in India ILA 2023 stands as a shining beacon of excellence across various industries. It serves as a platform to honor the relentless efforts and contributions of businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers who have left an indelible mark in their respective fields.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Mr. Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Mrs. Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Sai Furniture Art, known for its commitment to creating exquisite and opulent sofa sets, was bestowed with the coveted title and the award was received by OP Bajaj and Rajesh Bajaj, the visionaries behind Sai Furniture Art, who stood on stage with pride and gratitude. In a brief statement, they expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "This recognition reaffirms our unwavering dedication to crafting luxurious and aesthetically pleasing sofa sets. We are truly honored to be acknowledged as the eminent Luxury Sofa Set Manufacturer in India, and we remain committed to delivering excellence to our valued customers."

At Industry Leaders Awards 2023, some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & E-commerce,Start-up Company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the visionary force behind ILA 2023, is a company that specializes in market research, branding, and creative PR. Their commitment to recognizing and promoting excellence has made ILA a benchmark event for celebrating the accomplishments of businesses and individuals from various backgrounds. ILA 2023 was particularly noteworthy as it was organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd- Digital Marketing Partner a prominent company headquartered in New Delhi, India. Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. is renowned for its expertise in web development, digital marketing, and branding company. With a track record of serving over 3000 clients hailing from diverse industries and countries, the company has earned a reputation for delivering excellence.

