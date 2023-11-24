SAMCO Securities Celebrates Success of Unique AR Muhurat Trading Campaign

BusinesWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: SAMCO Securities, a leading stockbroker in India, is thrilled to share the overwhelming success of its innovative Augmented Reality (AR) Muhurat Trading Campaign, which brought a perfect blend of tradition and technology to the Diwali festivities.

The campaign, designed in collaboration with Dentsu Creative India & Posterscope, integrated the Traditional Swastik symbol from SAMCO's logo into an engaging & innovative AR filter. This unique initiative aimed to simplify stock selection during Muhurat Trading, allowing users to scan any Swastik around them and unlock exclusive Muhurat Trading stock ideas with a personalized and unique experience. SAMCO's use of the Swastik logo in their AR filter combines tradition and modern technology, adding a festive touch to the Diwali celebration.

Campaign Highlights:

1. Unprecedented Engagement:

* Views: 7.6 Million

* Impressions: 29.4 Million

* Clicks: 5.2 Lakh

2. Social Media Impact:

The campaign resonated across major platforms with significant views and impressions. Notable mentions on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, showcasing widespread engagement.

* Social Traffic Uplift %: 35%

* Total Scans: 1.1 Lakh

Jimeet Modi, CEO of SAMCO Group, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our Muhurat Trading Campaign. It reflects our commitment to innovation and providing a unique, memorable experience for our users during the festive season."

Ajay Dusane, Chief Growth Officer at SAMCO Securities, added, "The campaign's success metrics, especially the full funnel impact, highlight our objective of simplifying the trading journey for users. We are proud to have merged tradition with technology for a memorable celebration."

As SAMCO Securities reflects on the success of the Muhurat Trading Campaign, the company remains committed to providing innovative solutions for traders and investors, empowering individuals to navigate the financial markets with confidence.

To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below:

Samco Muhurat Filter - How Samco owned the symbol of prosperity-Swastik, this Diwali

