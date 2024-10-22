Sameera Group Of Companies: Sailing In The Vision Of M. Sandeep Kumar

Sameera Group Of Companies

New Delhi [India], October 22: Founded in 1982 with the primary vision of growing into a 'company of good companions,' Sameera Group of Companies has now become one of India's leading conglomerates. Sameera Group has diversified interests in real estate, warehousing, education, hospitality, transportation, wind energy generation, and insurance. What began as a land bank generator has now evolved into India's first and largest township developer with Sameera Lands and Construction. The forward-thinking management has consistently pushed boundaries, with one such driving force being M. Sandeep Kumar, a gem among the many skilled managing directors.

Where It All Began

It is without doubt that Sandeep, who took over as CEO in February 2022, played a valuable catalyst in Sameera Group's rapid expansion and success. Possessing a strong educational foundation with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Loyola College, Chennai, followed by an MBA from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, Sandeep's leadership acumen and passion for the real estate industry knew no bounds.

Major Contributions

Sandeep has played a key role in the company's most ambitious projects, developing over 5 million square feet of land in just two years. His first major project as CEO was the development of Wood Haven and Crown City in Chengalpattu, where he was deeply involved in every phasefrom conceptualisation to execution. Sandeep had dedicated himself entirely to developing his first project, working closely with architects and contractors from selecting materials to overseeing completion. His hands-on guidance ensured the on-time completion of site development, which had been a significant contribution to the sales team's success. Additionally, he poured his heart and soul into the New Vision Township in East Tambaram, showcasing his incredible commitment and resilience.

Expanding Horizons

Beyond plotted site development, Sandeep has also been involved in commercial site development, warehouses, schools, and hotels. His keen interest in design and astrology informs his decision-making, allowing him to create harmonious environments in every project.

Notable projects under his guidance include Vajralayam in Walajapet, New Vision Township in East Tambaram, New Blossom in Thirumazisai, Springdale in Chengalpattu, Iris in Kundrathur, and Kanchi Big Town in Kanchipuram.

Sandeep's hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, he was honoured with the Enterprising Young CEO of the Year award at the Times Business Awards, reflecting his entrepreneurial spirit and role in transforming Sameera Group into a powerhouse in the real estate industry.

Expertise in Legal and Regulatory Compliance

A key strength of Sandeep is his deep understanding of legal and regulatory frameworks, which is crucial in the real estate sector. He has personally ensured that all of Sameera Group's projects comply with the stringent requirements of CMDA (Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority), DTCP (Directorate of Town and Country Planning), and RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority). His expertise in liaising and securing approvals has ensured that projects move forward without unnecessary delays, building trust among clients and investors.

Leadership and Employee Care

Sandeep is known for treating his employees like family and fostering a supportive, collaborative work environment. His strengths in team allocation and coordination ensure that each team member is in a role suited to their strengths. His empathetic leadership style has helped create fully functioning teams that complement each other to achieve ambitious goals.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Sandeep Kumar is committed to expanding Sameera Group's portfolio, further solidifying its position as a leader in multiple sectors. His vision extends far beyond real estate, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and delivering quality developments that stand the test of time. Under his guidance, Sameera Group is set to continue its upward trajectory, driven by a dedication to excellence and a commitment to creating spaces that enhance the quality of life.

