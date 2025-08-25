Samiksha Shah, Founder, What’s Next for Pharma?

New Delhi [India], August 25: A complex wealth of insights, compounded by a mix of geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and impending tariffs, has made for the perfect storm of activity for several industries. The pharmaceutical industry, with yet another component of innovation and drug pricing, regulatory approval, and patient adoption of products, is front and centre in this perfect storm, calling for a time of maximised focus on the right products, for the right patients, with integrated leadership from the right stakeholders.

With a vision to transform the way of work of the pharmaceutical industry by redesigning inter-organisational partnerships and introducing the power of networked decision-making, What's Next for Pharma? fosters integrated leadership by creating an insights consortium and curated think-tanks, with contributions from innovators and leaders across the biopharmaceutical landscape.

Its relevance in terms of the right time and the right people is striking – now more than ever, there is an urgency for leaders in the pharmaceutical industry to work together to resolve some of pharma's most complex issues surrounding innovation, drug pricing, and drug manufacturing.

In addition to building curated think-tanks with biopharmaceutical leadership, What's Next recognises the need for advisors, mentors, program consultants and leaders to lend their expertise to the landscape, which has led to three key opportunities to build with us.

First, we invite mentors and advisors keen to engage with early-career innovators and shape their career trajectories. Next, we invite pharmaceutical program leaders and consultants driven by problem-solving and creative solutions to work on current, complex, or stalled projects from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. And finally, our most ambitious goal is to have biopharmaceutical industry leaders envision and build with us, by using the platform's curated think-tanks to bring about networked decisions and integrated leadership.

What's Next for Pharma? is delineated into 4 pillars: Innovation, Commercial, Regulatory, & Patients to include diverse perspectives across the industry. Our most recent collaboration offered valuable insight on AI-powered drug design and development for genetic therapies, and we look forward to making inroads in the ongoing innovation, drug pricing and MFN crisis by continuing our work with leaders on collaborative articles, advisory & consulting, and curated roundtables with the right questions.

A deep-seated passion for biomedical innovation and strategic leadership led Samiksha Shah, Founder, to create What's Next for Pharma?. Originally from Mumbai, India, an innate curiosity for why things worked a certain way, and a passion for leading organisational transformation led her to the United States of America at 17. In the 15 years of building a career across academic research institutions, early-stage biotechnology startups, mid-sized biotechnology firms, and big pharma, the scientific pursuits led to an unexpected goal – envisioning an idea of integrated leadership by redesigning organisational partnerships. In her most recent role within program & portfolio management at Novartis, she spearheaded projects that merged scientific innovation with strategic alignment to organisational goals. With the build of her startup, What's Next for Pharma, she envisions a lasting impact on innovators, leaders, and patients globally.

