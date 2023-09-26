Samir K Modi Unveils 'Road to Freedom' App at Jashn-e-Azadi Celebration in Delhi to Empower Consultants

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 26: Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading direct-selling companies, marked a momentous milestone with the launch of 'Road to Freedom' App, a ground-breaking initiative aimed at empowering its consultants. The app was unveiled at the prestigious 'Jashn-e-Azadi with Samir K Modi,' a grand celebration of the achievements of the Modicare family and the phenomenal success attained by the brand and its consultants, an event that brought together over 6500 Modicare Consultants from across the region.

Driven by the company’s powerful vision of 'Azadi for All’, Modicare has been empowering millions of Indians to realise their dreams. With this mission in mind and the goal of providing digital capabilities to its consultants to enhance their user experience and simplify their business processes, Modicare has launched the revolutionary ‘Road to Freedom’ App. The app is poised to transform the way consultants approach success within the Modicare business. Designed to bridge the gap between consultants and their mentors, this cutting-edge app functions as a 'Digital Saarthi,' offering guidance, reminders, and motivation to consultants throughout their business-building journey.

Samir K Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, "Everyone who joins Modicare has a dream and Road to Freedom app has been especially developed to help them fulfil their dreams. This app will be their Digital Saarthi, will motivate and support them 24 hours a day. In our industry, people drop out not because they don't have a dream. As new entrants they need support and motivation and when that does not happen, they feel lost and get demotivated. In this fast-paced world, this app will help be their constant guide, will put together their action plans, give reminders and work with them to unlock their true potential. Road to Freedom is a revolutionary app and is all set to change the Direct Selling industry.”

With the launch of the Road to Freedom App, Modicare has unlocked an innovative approach to provide its consultants with ‘Digital Azadi’ by offering customised roadmap that grows alongside the consultant’s growth. In addition to this, it tailors its recommendations and strategies based on each consultant's unique requirements and goals, ensuring a personalised and effective approach to success.

Furthermore, the Road to Freedom App offers comprehensive graphical business reports, including income and business progression for both individual consultants and their downlines, network reports, and loyalty reports. This data-driven approach enables consultants to make informed decisions and track their progress with ease. These digital initiatives showcase the company’s agile, resilient and innovative spirit coupled with its unmatched commitment towards its consultants.

Modicare is one of India’s leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. In 2022, the company was ranked 5th among India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year and also recognized as among the 100 Best Workplaces in Asia for two consecutive years. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among India’s Best Workplaces for Women for three consecutive years.

Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and offers over 365+ products, 750+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, 18Karat Gold Plated Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

