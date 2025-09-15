Samprati Foundation Celebrates PM Modi’s 75th Birthday with Samprati Sevayagna, Led by Chairman Mr. Nirav Shah

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 15: To honor the 75th birthday of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Samprati Foundation organized a heartfelt service initiative – Samprati Sevayagna. The program beautifully combined healthcare, inclusivity, and social responsibility.

The event was blessed with the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Patil and Surat MP Shri Mukesh Dalal, who extended their encouragement and support.

The Sevayagna achieved meaningful impact:

Over 1,100 citizens underwent free blood tests, fostering awareness about preventive healthcare

More than 500 donors selflessly contributed blood, reinforcing Surat's culture of giving

To support Divyangjan, the Foundation distributed 75 wheelchairs, 75 walkers, and 75 underarm crutches, symbolizing empowerment and dignity

Chairman Mr. Nirav Shah expressed, “Our Prime Minister has always inspired us to make service the foundation of celebration. Samprati Sevayagna is our humble tribute, ensuring that this day creates real impact in people's lives.”

The dignitaries and attendees lauded Samprati Foundation's continuous initiatives in education, healthcare, and social development, calling it a shining example of community-driven change.

Through this noble initiative, Samprati Sevayagna became not just a celebration, but a living embodiment of Seva, echoing the values of compassion and inclusivity.

