Samsung launches 'Samsung Week 2025' in 65 countries

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Samsung Electronics announced Friday that it will host its largest annual global promotion, "Samsung Week 2025", in 65 countries ahead of its November 1 foundation anniversary.

Samsung Week, now in its sixth year, is a global event hosted on Samsung.com and the company's largest worldwide promotion of the year.

The 2025 theme, "Where Innovation Begins: From You," highlights Samsung's belief that customers are the driving force behind its continued innovation.

This year's campaign focuses on products identified through real purchase data including the most-sold, most-searched, and most-connected items on SmartThings.

Using personalized recommendations based on purchase history, Samsung will also suggest products aligned with users' replacement cycles and trending items among customers with similar preferences.

Promotion benefits and event details for Samsung Week are available through each country's Samsung.com website.

In Korea, the campaign will run from November 1 for one month.

Recently Samsung Electronics has ranked fifth in Interbrand's "Best Global Brands" list for the sixth consecutive year, maintaining its position as the top Asian company among the world's leading brands.

The company's brand value reached USD 90.5 billion. Since 2020, Samsung has remained the only Asian company within the global top five brands.

'Interbrand' assesses corporate brand value each year by analyzing financial performance, the influence of brands on consumer purchase decisions, and overall brand competitiveness.

The consulting firm said that Samsung's strong performance was fueled by its competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI) across all business divisions, its AI-powered home experience ecosystem, intensive investment in AI-related semiconductors, and customer-centric brand strategies.

Lee Won-jin, head of global marketing at Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung is committed to ensuring that more customers can experience AI in their everyday lives through open collaboration and continuous innovation. We will keep evolving to deliver diverse values such as health and safety, and become a brand loved by even more people."

