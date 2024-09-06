Samunnati launches Carbon Incubator Facility "Biochar" to empower FPOs and farmers to integrate carbon projects into their operations

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 6: Samunnati, India's leading agri-value chain enabler, successfully concluded its two-day long Fourth National FPO Conclave, held on the 3rd and 4th of September at Hyderabad. The conclave celebrated Samunnati's decade-long journey of empowering Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) while focusing on sustainability, climate resilience, and building an inclusive agricultural ecosystem.

The highlight of the concluding day was the launch of Samunnati's very own Carbon Incubator Facility Initiative, which aims to empower FPOs and farmers to integrate carbon projects into their operations. While the facility will explore opportunities such as regenerative agriculture and agroforestry, Biochar- a technology-based organic fertilizer facility that converts farm residues into soil-enhancing carbonwas highlighted as a key innovation. Biochar not only improves soil health but also boosts crop resilience against environmental stressors like drought and excessive rainfall, providing an additional revenue stream through carbon credits.

"Biochar is transformative for Indian agriculture," said Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO of Samunnati. "By turning agricultural residues into soil-enhancing mixtures, farmers can boost soil health, crop yields, and incomes, while also tackling climate change. We aim to equip every FPO in India with biochar technology to support sustainable farming practices".

Aligned with its ecosystem approach, Samunnati entered into four new partnerships during the conclave, focused on promoting sustainability and enhancing the end-to-end value chain from inputs to promoting electric vehicles (EVs) in agriculture. These partnerships are the strong symbol of Samunnati's commitment to addressing the holistic needs of the agricultural community, empowering FPOs and farmers with advanced tools, financial support, and knowledge to foster sustainable farming practices.

M. Raghunandan Rao (IAS), APC and Secretary, Agriculture Cooperation Department, Govt. of Telangana in his keynote address to FPOs representative's and stakeholders highlighted the vital role that FPOs play in strengthening India's agricultural sector, particularly in advancing sustainable and climate-resilient farming practices.

Mr. Gurunath N, Executive Director of Samunnati, delivered the welcome address emphasizing the importance of building climate resilience through collaboration with various ecosystem players. "The agricultural sector must evolve to meet the challenges of climate change, and FPOs are key to leading that change. Samunnati remains committed to enabling their journey through financial innovation and a strong support system across the value chain," he remarked.

Ms. Suseela Chintala, Chief General Manager at NABARD, also graced the event and touched upon emphasizing the growing need for collaboration between institutions to foster rural development and enhance FPO capacities in a changing climate.

Shri Rajeshwar Rao, former Special Secretary, NITI Aayog, touched on the future of Indian agriculture, pointing to the importance of aligning policy and market interventions to build a resilient agri-economy.Dr. Venkatesh Tagat, Director of Samunnati, reinforced the organization's long-standing commitment to equipping FPOs with innovative financial solutions and knowledge-sharing platforms that drive sustainable growth.

The concluding day of the conclave focused on building climate resilience and the role various ecosystem players have. From fireside chat with innovative startups to having discussions around technology, insurance and inputs, day 2 of the conclave had various takeaways for the ecosystem at large.

With the event proving to be a major success, Poorna Pushkala, Group Head, Sustainability and Strategic initiatives at Samunnati said, "The success of this conclave highlights the steadfast dedication of everyone involved in this ecosystem. We've not only laid the groundwork for meaningful conversations but also set the stage for ongoing collaboration. To sustain this momentum, our focus will remain on driving innovation, fostering partnerships, and ensuring that every initiative contributes to the long-term resilience and prosperity of FPOs across the country. Together, we will continue to build a sustainable future for our farmers and the ecosystem as a whole."

The conclave concluded on a high note, as Samunnati reaffirmed its dedication to fostering an agricultural ecosystem that is prepared to tackle the challenges of the future while ensuring the prosperity of farmers and the sustainability of their practices.

