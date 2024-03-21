Samvaad '24: Shaping Tomorrow's Business Leaders - Vision 2047

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 21: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) in Pune proudly hosted Samvaad '24, a distinguished business event themed around "Vision 2047," on February 24, 2024.This gathering stood out as a beacon of intellectual exchange, collaborative spirit, and visionary insights within the realm of business conclave events. Rooted in its mission of fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, sparking discussions, and inspiring dialogues, Samvaad '24 brought together professionals, scholars, and visionaries to explore the opportunities and challenges shaping the business landscape on the journey to 2047.

The event centered around collaboration, knowledge dissemination, lively discussions, and inspirational dialogues between distinguished individuals from various spheres. Notable figures included Dr. G. V. Nadhanael, Director of Economics and Policy Research at RBI; Vinod Chari, Senior Analyst at a Bank; Retired Air Commodore R.A. Maslekar; Retired Vice Admiral Jaywant Korde; Viraj Majmudar, Founder of Taptapay; and Swami Mehra, CMO of TataPlay Fiber.

Samvaad '24 emerged as an ideal platform for fostering intellectual exchange, inspiring a collaborative spirit, and promoting visionary insights. The event consisted of three separate panel discussions, each carefully chosen and dedicated to developmental economics, defense leadership, and corporate dynamics - the pillars of sustainable development.

The first panel discussion, dedicated to developmental economics, embarked on a profound exploration of the intricate dynamics involved in fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within emerging economies. Dr. G. V. Nadhanael and Vinod Chari discussed various topics ranging from dissecting policy frameworks to examining socioeconomic challenges. The audience engaged in a nuanced dialogue aimed at unraveling the complexities inherent in driving positive change on a global scale.

The second panel, focusing on defense leadership, offered a riveting journey into the pivotal role of leadership in shaping the strategies, capabilities, and effectiveness of defense forces in safeguarding national security interests. Retired Air Commodore R.A. Maslekar and Retired Vice Admiral Jaywant Korde shed light on the profound impact of visionary leadership in navigating geopolitical challenges and ensuring the safety and sovereignty of nations. The esteemed panelists also touched upon how 'Make in India' has significantly contributed to the transformation in the sector.

Last but certainly not least, the corporate dynamics panel led by Viraj Majmudar and Swami Mehra provided a captivating exploration of the multifaceted forces shaping the modern business landscape. From disruptive technologies to evolving consumer preferences, they delved into the myriad challenges and opportunities confronting organizations today, underscoring the importance of agility, innovation, and strategic foresight in driving sustainable growth and competitiveness.

As the event drew to a close, the echoes of impassioned discussions lingered, leaving attendees inspired, enlightened, and equipped with a renewed sense of purpose. Samvaad '24 has not only succeeded in fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration but has also sown the seeds for future innovation, progress, and positive change in the ever-evolving world of business and beyond.

