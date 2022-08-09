Sandu Kumarvin, an Ayurvedic digestive and immunity booster for children launched by Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Sandu Kumarvin is an Ayurvedic digestive and immunity booster for children and also offers several other benefits.

India, August 09, 2022: Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd., experts in Ayurveda since 123 years and a leading producer of Ayurvedic medicines and products, has launched a new product Sandu Kumarvin. Sandu Kumarvin is a tonic that is useful for the adolescent age group of children aged 2 to 14 years.

Sandu Kumarvin syrup is made with the goodness of Kumari, Draksha, Surwari Haritaki, Arjun, Lavang, Twak and Kiratatikta Ayurvedic herbs that are useful to boost the immunity of children and keep children healthy in all seasons. It also helps absorb various nutritional elements and promotes the child’s overall growth & development.

“Sandu Kumarvin is extremely beneficial in boosting the immunity of children and also helps in preventing recurrent cough and cold. It also helps strengthen the lungs and is an ideal medicine to help prevent respiratory tract infections,” said Dr. Virendra Kumar Kori, Assistant Professor of Kaumarbhritya at the Institute of Post Graduate Teaching & Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar.

Among other benefits, Sandu Kumarvin is useful in various stomach problems arising due to liver dysfunction such as loss of appetite, ascites, enlarged liver, enlarged spleen, etc. It is also a mild laxative, relieves abdominal gases of distention, and is also helpful in relieving tenacious sputum. Further, it improves the overall liver functions and enhances appetite with improved digestion, leading to positive health in children.

Shashank Sandu – Director, Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

“We, at Sandu, understood the issue of the other products currently present in the market which was not palatable and were disliked by children. We took an initiative for better palatability with a better dosage form to bring out the best medicinal value and to get better results. Sandu Kumarvin has been improved to a flavoured syrup form, which is sweet, palatable and better accepted by children aged between 2 to 14 years.” said Shri. Shashank Sandu, Director, Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

“The age category between 2 to 14 years, in Sanskrit, is called “Kumar”. The tonic helps fight against diseases and protects the child to ensure he wins in every situation. Hence the name Kumarvin was apt for the product” he added.

“We also offer ‘Sandu Shishuvin’, one of our best sellers which is palatable syrup having similar indication but is useful for newly born infant to 2 years old babies.” he further added.

Experts also stress the need for children to follow a well-balanced diet to avoid problems such as overeating which has an adverse impact on the digestive system. They suggest the consumption of green leafy vegetables, fruits, and herbs to maintain a sound digestive system. Herbs like Guduchi, Draksha, and Ashwagandha, just to name a few, are also great immunity boosters and help children’s health.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.sandu.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor