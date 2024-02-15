Sangram Chougule, a Renowned Bodybuilder with International Accolades, Join Absolute Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. as a Brand Ambassador

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 15: Absolute Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in the Indian sports nutrition industry, proudly announces the re-association with Sangram Chougule, an accomplished figure in the world of international bodybuilding, as their brand ambassador. This is Sangram's comeback with Absolute Nutrition.

Sangram Chougule, a distinguished personality known for his remarkable achievements as Universe, World, and India, has re-joined hands with Absolute Nutrition to represent the brand on a global scale. With an impressive track record in the fitness and bodybuilding arena, Chougule brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and passion for promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Absolute Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. is delighted to welcome Chougule into the Absolute family. As a brand synonymous with quality and excellence in sports nutrition, this collaboration reinforces the commitment to providing athletes and fitness enthusiasts with the finest products to support their fitness journeys.

Speaking on this exciting partnership, Rajesh Chabbra, CEO at Absolute Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to have Sangram Chougule join us back as our brand ambassador. His achievements and commitment to fitness perfectly align with the values of Absolute Nutrition. We believe that his association with our brand will inspire individuals to pursue their fitness goals with dedication and the right nutritional support."

Sangram Chougule shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I am honoured to be again associated with Absolute Nutrition, a brand that is synonymous with quality and innovation in the sports nutrition industry. I look forward to promoting the importance of fitness and proper nutrition with Absolute Nutrition, empowering individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals."

As a brand ambassador, Chougule will play a key role in endorsing Absolute Nutrition's products, participating in promotional events, and sharing his fitness expertise with the community.

Absolute Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. anticipates that this collaboration will not only elevate the brand's visibility but also inspire individuals across the country to prioritize their health and fitness.

Absolute Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. is a leading sports nutrition brand in India, dedicated to providing high-quality and innovative products to support the fitness journeys of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. With a commitment to excellence, the brand focuses on delivering premium supplements backed by scientific research to promote optimal health and performance.

For more information, visit www.absolutenutrition.co.in.

