Sanjay Jain Completes Coaching 50,000+ People with His Divine Direction Workshop

New Delhi (India), August 23: Mind Power is a creative power which can generate a flurry of activity in a person’s environment and life. In our daily lives, we come across all kinds of people. Some of them are successful and some of them are not. Mind Power Trainer Sanjay Jain explains that it is one’s mind power that determines their success or failure. According to him, a good mindset is not something that one gains by birth but it can be developed everyday with daily practice.

Sanjay Jain is a mind power trainer, motivational speaker, life coach, spiritual healer and a well-known direct-selling personality. He is the Universal Crown Ambassador at Safe Shop and an expert speaker on CNBC Awaaz and News X. He has won many awards including ‘The Best Life Coach And Motivational Speaker’, ‘India’s Greatest Leaders 2017’ and ‘The Most Admired Global Indians 2019’.

Disha and Divine Direction are two of Jain’s main workshops. He has recently completed training more than 50,000 people with these courses. He began conducting these workshops in Nagpur at his residence and gradually started moving to other places such as Amritsar, Jim Corbett, Raipur, Goa and Delhi to share mind power techniques with more and more people in the country.

Disha is a workshop in which Jain teaches in detail about mind power and its application. He teaches how people can use subconscious mind power to improve any area of their lives by achieving their health goals, relationship goals, financial goals or any other thing that they really want in their life. This workshop does not only teach the theoretical concepts about mind power but it includes a lot of practical activities to help the attendees clearly understand how they can utilise mind power in their daily lives.

Divine Direction is the advanced level of the Disha workshop in which everything about mind power is taught in greater depth. Jain said, “What differentiates our courses from other courses in the market is our emphasis on practical activities. Usually, people are taught all the theories about mind power and they even understand it very well but when it comes to implementation, they get confused and lost. Our session is designed with a complete balance of theory and practical so as to teach people how they can control their subconscious mind single-handedly for the rest of their lives.”

Apart from Disha and Divine Direction, he also conducts two other workshops namely “Secrets of a Millionaire Mind” which specifically focuses on wealth generation and “Ek Duje Ke Liye” which specifically focuses on improving relationships.

