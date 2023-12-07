Sanjay Prakash, MD, and CEO of SBI Foundation and Dr Dharmendra Kumar graced the TB-free Maha Arogya Shivir in Surat, Gujarat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 7: The Guinness Book of World Records holder, RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre, in association with the SBI Foundation, organized a Maha Arogya Shivir TB MUKT GUJARAT -Free Health Camp in Surat on 3rd December. The event was graced and inaugurated by Shri Sanjay Prakash, the Managing Director and CEO of the SBI Foundation, in the presence of Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman of R K HIV AIDS Research and Care Center, SMT Jignisha ben Patel, Regional Pollution Control Office Surat, along with Surat District TB Officer Dr. Bhaven Patel and Mr. Raja Ram Chavhan, Senior Manager of SBI Foundation. Miss Kumbika, the project head of SBI Foundation, and Vishal Singh, the project head of R K HIV AIDS Research and Care Center, along with a team of trustees including Dr. Mukesh Dahate, Dr. Puspam, Dr. Nitin Rahul, etc., were also present.

Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman of the RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre, is committed to making Gujarat a tuberculosis-free state. This effort signifies a notable stride towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of eradicating TB by 2025. Through extensive TB testing and providing essential care, this endeavor aims to substantially decrease the prevalence of TB in the region.

With the participation of numerous doctors and medical professionals, 1000 TB patients were given nutrition baskets at the TB-free medical camp, and awareness programs happened at the event, which will educate people about the causes and precautions for TB. Food and drinking water arrangements were made for all patients. All other medical concerns were addressed by the doctors. The primary goal of the RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre is to treat 6,000 TB patients and make four districts around Surat free from tuberculosis.

India has been fighting the tuberculosis crisis, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned eliminating the disease by 2025. In line with this campaign, the RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre launched an initiative on March 31 to raise awareness and make a tuberculosis-free Gujarat.

Those detected with the disease at the camp will get treatment for six months to one year. To tackle TB, the camp’s comprehensive approach was widely appreciated by everyone. Intending to improve public health, medical professionals have already begun treating patients suffering from the disease.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor