Sarvinarck Music Launches Revolutionary Dashboard for Artists and Labels, Achieving Milestone in Music Industry Support

New Delhi [India], March 13: Sarvinarck Music, a forerunner in the music distribution industry, is excited to unveil its cutting-edge service dashboard for musicians and record labels at app.sarvinarck.com. The goal of the dashboard is to facilitate artists and labels with a high-level, holistic understanding of their content, which increases clarity and promotes transparency on the platform. In addition, Sarvinarck Music is taking decisive steps to enter into direct partnerships with major Digital Service Providers (DSPs) and streaming platforms including Spotify, Meta, Apple, Hungama, and many more; thus revolutionizing the way music is distributed and strengthening their position in the industry.

Starting off 5 years ago as a music consulting firm, Sarvinarck Music has eventually grown to become a music distribution company, acquiring a formidable name in song procurement, circulation, and promotion. Currently, the platform joyfully caters to the needs of over 300 artists and 50 plus record labels with an impressive assortment of 9,000 songs. Embodying their future growth perspective, Sarvinarck Music aims to escalate its catalog to a striking 12,000 songs come next year.

"Sarvinarck Music primarily caters to independent artists and record labels. Our mission is to build an improved music industry, where independent artists and labels flourish. We make use of our team's industry wisdom to get the acknowledgment and worth the artists' content deserves," says Prabhash Joshi on behalf of the brand.

Throughout 2022, Sarvinarck Music made remarkable strides by signing up over 100 artists, forging direct partnerships with leading streaming giants, and successfully initiating a tool for artists and labels - a discussion forum. This interactive platform delivers a simple, user-friendly layout, empowering artists and labels to gain a grasp of their content and events more effectively.

Akhil Redhu, an artist who availed Sarvinarck Music's services, shared his positive experience: "Managing the release of my songs was a breeze, thanks to your user-friendly platform and efficient processes. The professionalism and top-notch customer service I received truly set Sarvinarck apart. Looking forward to more successful collaborations in the future."

Looking towards the 2024-2025 fiscal year, Sarvinarck Music foresees robust growth. It aims to bring on board 100-200 new artists and incorporate new partnerships with 20-40 record labels during this period. From a content standpoint, their strategic emphasis lies in offering 1000 songs in key Indian and regional languages, thus displaying their dedication towards diversity in their repertoire. Additionally, the company is channeling further investments to enhance its technical framework and evolve the competences of the management panel for artists and labels.

Sarvinarck Music extends a warm welcome to music artists, record labels, and music aficionados to delve into the boundless opportunities provided by our fresh panel. Their topmost priority is adopting a consumer-focused strategy, facilitating openness, and endorsing the latest technological advancements. In this way, Sarvinarck Music continues to lead in revolutionizing the music distribution landscape.

For more information, visit: https://sarvinarck.com/

