Sarvjanik Education Society Honours 10th & 12th Toppers, Principals, and Teachers

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 7: A function to honour the bright stars of classes 10 and 12 of schools run by the Public Education Society will be held on Friday, 6th June at 11:00 AM at Mrs. Ushaben Jayavadan Bodawala Taramoti Hall, under the chairmanship of Mr. Mukeshbhai Dalal, Member of the Managing Committee of the Sarvajnik Education Society and Member of Parliament of the Lok Sabha. The Sarvajik Education Society's chairman, vice-chairman, managing committee members, administrative officers, principals of all schools, teachers, society office staff and the rank holders students of classes 10th and 12th, along with their parents ,were present.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the Chairman of the Society, Shri Bharatbhai Shah, gave a welcome speech and congratulated all the students for getting excellent results in the 10th and 12th board exams. He explained the importance of studies in his unique style and motivated the students to excel in their higher studies. The Chief Guest, Shri Mukeshbhai Dalal, in his valedictory address, congratulated the officials of the Sarvajnik Education Society for organising such a beautiful program. Encouraging the students, he said that very few Gujaratis occupy the positions of high officials in our country. He requested all the students to become capable enough to hold high positions proudly as Gujaratis.

In this ceremony, as many as 52 rank holders of class 10th and class 12th were awarded, along with their principals and teachers.

Vice President of the Society, Dr. Kishorebhai Desai, also congratulated all dignitaries, teachers, and outstanding students present and expressed his gratitude.

The entire ceremony was well organised by Dr. Mrs. Falguniben Patel, principal of Balaji Girls School.

