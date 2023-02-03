SATTE 2023 Offers a New Dimension to India Tourism

With a co-located SCO Travel Mart, the 30th edition of SATTE sees the presence of all Indian states, over 50 countries and 600+ hosted buyers.

New Delhi, February 3: Informa Markets in India, the leading exhibition organizer, is all set to organize SATTE 2023, the largest travel show in South Asia. Being scheduled from 9th – 11th Feb 2023 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR, the 30th edition of SATTE has received an overwhelming response from the Indian and global travel and tourism market. The show expects to see the participation of over 1200 exhibitors and 600+ hosted international and domestic buyers and agents/operators/professionals from over 120 Indian cities/towns.

SATTE 2023 offers a perfect opportunity to gain insight into India’s booming travel industry. The show brings the entire value chain of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry to one platform to explore the tourism business opportunities and exchange ideas about the emerging scenario of the industry. With India’s visitor export earnings forecasted to reach $50 billion by 2028, SATTE 2023 is the right platform to support in achieving the set of goals of Indian tourism.

SATTE has consistently been supported by the Ministry of Tourism, the Government of India, Indian and International Tourism Boards, Global travel trade bodies, airlines, hotels, wellness resorts, cruises, theme parks, cinema locales, corporate travel, investors, and wedding planners, amongst others.

One of the Salient Features of SATTE 2023 is SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Travel Mart. The SCO Mart, a co-located Travel Mart at SATTE 2023, is being organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India, to celebrate India’s Presidency of SCO for 2022-24. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh is the Host State. Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand are partner states.

SATTE 2023 also have confirmed participation from NTOs such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, South Africa, Mauritius, Seychelles, Turkey, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Maldives, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Danang Province of Vietnam, Chonburi Province of Thailand, Nepal, SriLanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh amongst others. While Saudi Arabia is the Premium Partner Country, Mauritius is the Focus Country for SATTE 2023. Dubai, Maldives, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand are partner countries.

Moreover, private players such as Air India, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, TBO.com, RezLive, Tripjack, TravClan, Ebix Travels, Akbar Travels, Riya Travel, TravelBullz, My Value Travel, SanKash, Yorker Holidays, Wow Holidays, Rayna Destination Management, Satguru Travel, Fly24hrs, GRNconnect, Stic Travel, Ark Travels, STS World, European Voyages, Royal Thai Vacation, OneAbove, FlyRemit, Salvia Travels, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Sterling Holidays, Cheval Collection, Suba Hotels, Udaan Hotels & Resorts, Key Resorts International, Uday Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel, Island Holidays, Cruise Carrot and Sri Lankan Airlines.

SATTE has always been well supported by the associations like TAAI, TAFI, IATO, ADTOI, SKAL, ICPB, TOA, UFTAA, NIMA, ABTO, OTOAI, ATOAI, and TOF Tigers, among others.

Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “Celebrating 30 years of SATTE is a distinguishing mark of success for us, and we are proud of its history and legacy to grow the travel and tourism sector. With proactive government policies, India is estimated to contribute US$250 billion in GDP from tourism, 137 million jobs in the tourism sector, US$ 56 billion in Foreign Exchange Earnings and 25 million foreign tourist arrivals by 2030.

Focused on industry insights, emerging trends, and collaborative ideas, SATTE is an opportune business platform to do business, network and strengthen relationships within the industry. Our show provides a significant opportunity to realize the potential of the tourism sector and grow businesses. We are celebrating the milestone year with several meaningful engagements under the aegis of the ‘Super 30 campaign,” he added.

