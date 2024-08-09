Saturo Technologies- BillMade POS Participates in Bangalore Retail Summit 2024

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 9: Saturo Technologies – BillMade POS is thrilled to announce our successful participation in the Bangalore Retail Summit 2024, a premier event in the retail industry. This summit brought together leading experts, innovative thinkers, and industry pioneers to discuss the latest trends and future directions in retail.

We are proud to highlight that our Director and CEO, Deepak Singh, was a distinguished panelist at the summit, along with Ashim Ashok Patil, MD & CEO, i-TEK RFID, David R Stanley, Founder & Managing Director, Healux International Pvt. Ltd., Mouli Venkataraman, CEO, Cocoblu Retail, Subhash Chandra L, MD, Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Singh shared his invaluable insights on the panel, contributing to the vibrant discussions and shedding light on the transformative potential of technology in the retail sector.

During the summit, Saturo Technologies showcased our cutting-edge solutions, including our flagship product, BillMade Central Portal, BillMade QSR, BillMade Standalone and BillMade Mobile application, BillMade POS for NetSuite, NetSuite ERP (Retail ERP). Our participation in the summit was marked by engaging interactions with industry leaders, thought-provoking discussions, and a deep dive into the future of retail technology. Helping retail industry to have their own retail POS solutions.

Mr. Singh’s participation as a panelist underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the retail industry. His insights into the integration of advanced technologies and the importance of seamless customer experiences resonated well with the audience, further establishing BillMade as a thought leader in the field.

We look forward to building on the connections made and the knowledge gained at the Bangalore Retail Summit 2024. BillMade remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses and transform the retail landscape.

For more information about BillMade and our participation in the Bangalore Retail Summit 2024, please contact us at sales@saturotech.com or +91-20-7117 9633 / +91 7385921848.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor