Saurabh Varma and Utpal Acharya join hands to launch CONTENT ENGINEERS, a new age Film & Digital Studio

Ex-Jio Studios, Chief Marketing Officer, Saurabh Varma and Ex Cinepolis Gulf & Sony Pictures' Executive Utpal Acharya have come together to form Content Engineers, a content creation studio that will invest 50 Million US Dollars as initial investment to create all forms of intellectual Properties of creative content including Feature Films, Web Series, documentaries and docudramas to cater to both theatrical and OTT space.

The content will focus on grass rooted Indian stories with Indian values. The vision is to create films based on new-age, heart-warming Indian stories that will connect with audiences all across the world.

Content Engineers is an initiative of Veear Projects Inc, the renowned Technology Consulting and Angel Investing Enterprise headquartered in Silicon Valley that has networks all across North America and Asia to build clear IPs of creative content.

Content Engineers intends to bring a methodical approach of IP creation for creative and commerce to fulfil the ever growing demand of grass rooted original Indian content. The firm will set up its own ideation cell and think tanks, disruptive media-tech initiatives, Technology innovations, VFX Studios, Post Production unit and a virtual Production and Script Lab. Helmed by duo Saurabh Varma and Utpal Acharya, the team will consist of writers, storytellers and content creators from all across India including Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns with a key focus on commercially viable original and unexplored stories.

Speaking about the launch, Film Director, Saurabh Varma says, "Good stories can survive the toughest of times and well-engineered content has the power to put ideas into the world today. The recent growth in demand for content due to the rise of so many OTT platforms has opened a world of opportunities to explore disruptive content. In today's world, where language is no longer a barrier, we intend to create grass-rooted Indian content that is Indian and yet Global in its appeal. Content Engineers intends to invest in people, emotions and stories seamlessly link these elements to create impactful and meaningful content."

"Apart from creating relevant IP's and disruptive content, Content Engineers aim to build a wholesome system that will nurture the chosen projects from scripting till it reaches the audiences worldwide. At times, a good narrative fails to get the right audience due to the lack of proper strategy and initiatives. Content Engineers aims to fill that void by forming a fine balance between the creative and the commerce thinking in the media-tech business," says Utpal Acharya.

Saurabh Varma is a veteran who has worked with Jio Studios, INOX, Reliance Entertainment and PVR Limited, handling Marketing, Distribution, Programming and Content syndication. Varma has also directed multiple feature films.

On the other hand, Utpal Acharya has been part of giant corporations like Sony Pictures, UTV, Studio18, Reliance Entertainment and Cinepolis Gulf handling Box Office, Sales, Business Development, Production, Distribution, Programming, Content Acquisition and Syndication. Both will bring in the experience of over 45 years and more than 1500+ films together to provide a seamless experience to their users. Alongside the makers within the studio, both will continue to work with production partners to ensure access to the best talent in the industry.

Content plays an important role whenever it comes to engaging the audiences because there is always a dearth of palatable and desired content. And, Content Engineers aims to bridge the gap and become a one-stop shop for all the movie buffs across demographics. With the upcoming studio, audiences will be able to access Indian content that is original and relatable.

