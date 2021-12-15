SBI Card targets fitness and health enthusiasts; launches 'SBI Card PULSE'

, India's largest pure-play credit card issuer, announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind fitness & wellness-focused credit card - 'SBI Card PULSE', today.

Targeted at customers across the country, the card has been thoughtfully designed with unique features and benefits to complement cardholders' proactive approach towards health and wellness. What's more, SBI Card PULSE is the only credit card across industry that provides the customers Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch of worth Rs. 4,999 as a welcome gift on payment of the joining fee.

The launch of 'SBI Card PULSE' credit card, is in sync with Indian consumers' growing need for staying fit and healthy. With evolving lifestyle, tech advancement, global exposure and increased disposable incomes, awareness to achieve good health and well-being is riding very high in consumers' psyche. This reflects in their daily lives as well, be it food, fashion, recreational activities, or other lifestyle aspects. Interestingly, this growing motivation to stay fit cuts across, age, geographies, and income segments.

Amidst this, SBI Card PULSE aims to provide customers a unique value proposition that not only caters to their health and wellness related spending needs, but also provides customized benefits to support their fitness aspirations.

Commenting on the launch, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director and CEO at SBI Card, said, "There has been an increased consciousness around the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and COVID-19 has, undoubtedly, given a fillip to that notion. At SBI Card, we have observed that health and wellness has emerged as one of the key spend categories for customers. In fact, amidst the supporting factors such as increasing urbanization, India's huge youth population base, and increasing purchasing power, the spends share of this category is likely to see further growth. We believe that this is the most opportune time to introduce a well thought through product in the form of 'SBI Card PULSE'. The unique credit card is tailored to address the increasing need of our customers around fitness and wellness, as they aspire for a healthier lifestyle."

As a welcome benefit, SBI Card PULSE customers get Noise ColorFit pulse Smartwatch. This smartwatch offers stunning embedded features, including 1.4 Inch full color display, blood oxygen monitoring (SPO2), Sleep Monitoring etc. which will further aid customers' journey towards a fitter life.

Through its complimentary one-year Fitpass Pro membership, the SBI Card PULSE customers have access to curated network of 4000 plus gyms and fitness studios across India and can also avail unlimited online fitness sessions of workouts including Yoga, Dance, Cardio, Pilates and more.

The card also offers one-year complimentary Netmeds First membership that provides exclusive benefits to cardholders that include unlimited online Doctor consultation for a year, annual basic health check-up, additional 5% off on pathology lab tests, and unlimited free and priority delivery. Both FITPASS and Netmeds memberships are activated upon completion of the first retail transaction on the card and payment of annual fee every year.

Targeted at mass affluent customer segment, the contactless card comes with annual membership fee of Rs. 1,499 only and has been launched on Visa Signature platform. The renewal fee waiver is applicable on achieving annual spend milestone of Rs. 2 lakh within the card membership year. Customers can avail 5X Reward Points on pharmacies and chemist shops, dining, and movies. Further, cardholders also receive a Netmeds e-voucher worth Rs. 1,500 on achieving annual spend milestone of Rs. 4 lakh within the card membership year.

Apart from health and wellness related benefits, the card also offers other benefits that include 8 complimentary domestic lounge visits in a year, complimentary Priority Pass membership worth $99, complimentary group travel insurance, complimentary fraud liability cover and complimentary air accident cover.

Highlights of SBI Card PULSE

Welcome benefit: Noise ColorFit PULSE Smartwatch worth Rs 4,999 on fee payment

Joining & activation benefits:

Complimentary one-year membership of Fitpass Pro, that includes:

FITPASS Membership - access to curated network of 4,000+ gyms, fitness centers; allowing up-to 12 sessions per month (limited to no more than 3 sessions per week and 1 session per day).

Fitcoach and Fitfeast Memberships - access to Artificial Intelligence led personalized fitness coaching routines and expert nutritionists available on FITPASS mobile application.

Complimentary one-year Netmeds First Membership, that includes:

Unlimited online Doctor consultation for a year

Annual basic health check-up

Additional 2.5% NMS cash (Up to Rs. 100) on every prepaid offer

Additional 5% off on pathology lab tests

Unlimited free and priority delivery

Reward Points:

5X Reward Points on spends on pharmacies and chemist shops, dining, and movies;

10 Reward Points on every Rs. 100 spend.

2 Reward Points on every Rs. 100 spent on most categories.

Milestone benefits:

Annual fee waiver of Rs. 1,499 upon achieving the annual spend milestone of Rs. 2 lakh within a card membership year.

Netmeds E-voucher worth Rs. 1,500 on achieving annual spend milestone of Rs. 4 lakh within a card membership year.

Travel benefits:

8 complimentary domestic lounge visits in a year (Up to 2 per quarter)

Complimentary Priority Pass membership worth $99

Complimentary insurance benefits:

Complimentary Air accident cover of INR 50 lakh

Comprehensive travel insurance cover: Loss of checked in baggage, loss of travel documents, checked in baggage delay, delay in flight.

Complimentary fraud liability cover of INR 1 Lakh.

Fuel surcharge waiver: 1% fuel surcharge waiver applicable on transactions of amount ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 4,000; Maximum surcharge waiver of Rs. 250 per calendar month per credit card account.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders' segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle. Presently, the brand has a wide base of over 12.58 million cards in force. It has diversified customer acquisition network that enables to engage prospective customers across multiple channels. SBI Card is a technology driven company.

P.S. The brand name of the company is 'SBI Card' and it is registered in the name of 'SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited'. The company is trading under the entity name 'SBICARD' on stock exchanges.

