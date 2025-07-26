SBM Gold Announces Expansion Into uPVC Doors and Windows, Reinforces Market Leadership in Building Solutions

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 26: SBM Gold, a leading North Bengal-based manufacturer of high-density polyethene (HDPE) pipes, announced a significant diversification of its product portfolio with the official launch of uPVC doors and windows. This marks an important transformation for the company as it positions itself as a comprehensive building solutions provider for India's booming infrastructure sector.

Strategic Move to Meet Evolving Construction Demands

Established in 2016, SBM Gold has built a strong reputation as a specialist in HDPE pipes. With the construction industry rapidly evolving and demand increasing for integrated building solutions, the company is now stepping forward with a broader portfolio that directly addresses the changing landscape.

“Our journey has always been driven by a commitment to excellence and meeting the highest industry standards. This strategic expansion is a natural progression, allowing us to bring complete, reliable solutions to our customers and strengthen our presence across multiple segments of the construction market,” a senior executive at SBM Gold stated.

From Pipes to Complete Building Envelopes

SBM Gold's manufacturing expertise now extends to:

uPVC Doors and Windows: Featuring European design aesthetics tailored to Indian durability and climate, the new uPVC line utilises multi-chambered frames for advanced soundproofing (up to 35–40dB noise reduction) and thermal insulation. Available in 4–7 chamber systems, the range includes sliding, casement, and combination window configurations.

Featuring European design aesthetics tailored to Indian durability and climate, the new uPVC line utilises multi-chambered frames for advanced soundproofing (up to 35–40dB noise reduction) and thermal insulation. Available in 4–7 chamber systems, the range includes sliding, casement, and combination window configurations. HDPE Pipes: The company's core product, offering 40–50% cost savings over conventional G.I. piping systems, exceptional durability and service life, and resistance to chemical and UV exposure.

The company's core product, offering 40–50% cost savings over conventional G.I. piping systems, exceptional durability and service life, and resistance to chemical and UV exposure. Water Storage Tanks: Produced with high-grade, food-safe materials, SBM Gold's tanks offer multi-layered strength, UV protection, and modern designs for use in residential, commercial, and agricultural contexts.

Produced with high-grade, food-safe materials, SBM Gold's tanks offer multi-layered strength, UV protection, and modern designs for use in residential, commercial, and agricultural contexts. Additional Offerings: The growing catalogue includes uPVC pipes for drainage and sewage, wall putty, boring pipes for deep wells, and green shade nets for site protection.

Manufacturing Recognized for Quality and Growth

SBM Gold's state-of-the-art Siliguri manufacturing facility is ISO 9001 and ISI certified, employing 200+ staff. With an annual turnover between ₹100–500 crores and exports to neighbouring Bhutan and Nepal, SBM Gold's credentials as a reliable partner for infrastructure projects are firmly established. Stringent quality control and ongoing investment in advanced technology drive the company's ambition to maintain leadership in the sector.

Advantages for Builders, Contractors, and Developers

The company's expansion is designed to deliver tangible benefits:

Convenience: Complete sourcing from a single vendor for pipes, tanks, windows, and ancillary items.

Complete sourcing from a single vendor for pipes, tanks, windows, and ancillary items. Integrated Solutions: Products are engineered for compatibility, streamlining installation and project management.

Products are engineered for compatibility, streamlining installation and project management. Consolidated Quality Assurance: Consistent, certified standards across all product lines.

Consistent, certified standards across all product lines. Technical Support: Professional installation guidance and after-sales service.

Vision for the Future

SBM Gold sees its transformation as integral to supporting India's infrastructure growth story. The company's success is rooted in innovation, integration, and a proactive response to customer needs. Investments in R&D, eco-friendly processes, and a mission-driven workforce have enabled the company to adapt quickly and capitalise on sector opportunities.

“As India's infrastructure spending accelerates and the need for durable, efficient building materials grows, SBM Gold is committed to remaining at the forefront—delivering products that enhance quality of life while setting benchmarks for reliability and excellence,” the spokesperson added.

Outlook

With India's construction sector forecast to expand robustly through the decade, SBM Gold's broadened scope positions it strongly as a full-spectrum provider. This move not only diversifies revenue but also cements its standing as a crucial enabler of modern building practices and urban growth.

