SCDL's 25-Year Journey - Silver Jubilee Celebrations Across India

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL) is proudly celebrating its 25th anniversary. This celebration marks an important milestone in the institute's journey of delivering quality education to every corner of the country. Over the past two decades and more, SCDL has shaped the careers of lakhs of students, promoted lifelong learning, and opened pathways to a brighter future. As one of India's leading autonomous distance learning institutions, SCDL has educated more than 1 million learners to date and currently engages with a vibrant community of 80,000+ active students.

To honor this remarkable legacy, SCDL hosted a series of Silver Jubilee events across major Indian cities. Celebrations were organized in Dubai (May 2), Bengaluru (28 June 2025), Hyderabad (5 July), New Delhi (12 July), and Mumbai (26 July). The central message of the jubilee perfectly aligned with SCDL's mission - "To make quality education accessible to all, irrespective of geography or background."

A Legacy of Learning and Transformation

For 25 years, SCDL has led the way in India's distance education sector. By emphasizing innovation, flexibility, and career-oriented learning, the institute has continuously adapted to meet the changing needs of both fresh graduates and working professionals.

Through its wide range of AICTE-approved Post Graduate Diploma and Certificate programs, SCDL has enabled learners to upskill, reskill, and stay relevant in today's competitive job market. The Silver Jubilee celebration was both a tribute to this enduring legacy and a platform to look toward the future of learning.

Highlights from the Celebrations

1) Career Growth Seminars

The core attraction of the events was the Career Growth Seminars, where renowned speakers shared insights:

- Ankur Warikoo - Entrepreneur, Author, and Content Creator, offered practical guidance on building a meaningful career in an AI-first world.

- Dr. Arjun Vaidya - D2C Entrepreneur and Investor, spoke on reinventing oneself in the evolving job market and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset even in traditional roles.

- Dale Carnegie-certified trainers- conducted impactful sessions on leadership, emotional intelligence, and thriving in high-pressure corporate environments.

These seminars emphasized career acceleration, future readiness, and navigating the digital era.

2) HR Roundtable

In collaboration with HR Shapers, SCDL organized a Leadership Roundtable on the theme "Leadership Development and Capability Building - Reskills, Upskills, and Cross Skills."

The session saw participation from senior HR leaders and decision-makers representing EsselWorld, Larsen & Toubro (L&T India), Adani Group, Wadhwa Group, Dentsu Group, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Khosla Profiles Pvt. Ltd, Value First Investments, ISS Facility Services India Pvt. Ltd, Orion Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Spark Capital, Persistent Systems, and many others. The discussions revolved around future-ready leadership, talent development, and strategies for navigating the evolving skill era.

3) Silver Jubilee & Alumni Awards Ceremony

The celebration featured a heartfelt short film showcasing SCDL's 25-year journey, highlighting key milestones, technological progress, and inspirational alumni stories.

The evening concluded with the SCDL Alumni Awards, where exemplary alumni were honored with a trophy and a silver coin for their leadership and innovation in various fields.

Click here to watch a glimpse of SCDL silver jubilee events.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Principal Director, SCDL, said, "It is heart-warming to see so many alumni and corporate professionals together. SCDL's journeyfrom starting with the Armed Forces to now reaching over 1 million learners across 36 countrieshas been truly inspiring. SCDL originated in 1995 from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies. General Allu Walia suggested to our Founder and Chancellor, Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, that some courses should be launched for defense personnel who could not come to Pune to study. This vision led to SCDL's inception. By 2001, civilians and their children began enrolling. After I returned from the USA in 2003, I took charge of SCDL, when the institute had very few students and minimal technology use. Between 2003-04, we introduced e-learning, computerized programs, online and on-demand exams, which enabled us to reach learners across India."

She added, "Symbiosis was started by a teacher. When an educational institute is founded by a businessman versus a teacher, there is a huge difference. Today, Symbiosis alumni are present not just across India, but globally."

The Silver Jubilee Spirit

The celebration embodied SCDL's philosophy of "Education for All". Whether it was a young professional exploring AI, a homemaker upskilling for remote work, or a retired soldier re-entering civilian lifeeach story reflected SCDL's inclusive vision.

Join the Silver Jubilee Batch

SCDL invites new learners to be part of its Silver Jubilee batch, continuing its legacy of academic excellence.

Special Benefits

Join our flagship program and get below benefits:

- Free Premium Single Course worth INR 10,000

- Free Micro Course from Symbiosis Digital Varsity

- Scholarships available - for EBC (Economically Backward Class) students and Armed Forces personnel

- Explore Our Courses

Contact us for more details - 8792740467 / newadmissions@scdl.net

Looking Ahead

SCDL is set to redefine learning through tech-enabled platforms, AI-based learning experiences, and industry-integrated programs. The next 25 years promise more innovation, deeper impact, and a stronger commitment to building a skilled India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor