'Scene Kya Hai': Reliance Entertainment's New Podcast Gives You a Front-Row Seat to Filmmaking Magic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Reliance Entertainment today announced the launch of its brand-new podcast series Scene Kya Hai, a unique platform that takes audiences behind the camera and into the heart of filmmaking.

Scene Kya Hai features unfiltered conversations with industry stalwarts who reveal their craft, decode the inner workings of cinema, and share candid anecdotes from the film sets. The podcast celebrates the vast creative force that work in front of and behind the camera, including actors, directors, cinematographers, costume designers, choreographers, production designers, action directors, and many more.

The podcast debuted with an engaging episode featuring Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari, offering audiences a candid peek into their journey, learnings and experiences. Upcoming episodes will showcase celebrated names such as Gurmmeet Singh (Director of Mirzapur), actor Sushant Singh (The Legend of Bhagat Singh fame), and Atul Mongia (renowned acting mentor and filmmaker) and many more.

Sweta Agnihotri, CEO - Content Syndication, Reliance Entertainment, and producer of the podcast, articulated her vision for the show, stating, " While the conversations are light-hearted and candid, the endeavour is to ensure that viewers take away something new from each episode. This podcast will serve as an ideal platform to gain knowledge, perspective, and inspiration for youngsters who aspire to step into the world of cinema".

Aakanksha Chitkara added: "As a director, my focus was on making every conversation visually and emotionally engaging. Scene Kya Hai is designed to pull listeners right into the room with our guests and make them feel the laughter, the nostalgia, and the inspiration that these stories carry".

Gautam Ahuja, host of the show, said: "As a stand-up comedian, I love conversations that are real, fun, and insightful. Scene Kya Hai brings all of that together."

This podcast series blends knowledge, fun, and spontaneity in equal measure. Scene Kya Hai is now streaming on Reliance Entertainment's YouTube channel. You can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDtz5zTthgk

About Reliance Entertainment:

Reliance Entertainment is one of India's leading content studios, having produced and distributed over 400 films that have grossed more than USD 1 billion globally. Focused on India's media market, it owns new media assets in animation and gaming that monetize its film IP across platforms. The company invests in film production and IP, offering content in multiple Indian languages and maintaining strong digital distribution ties. Its subsidiary, Reliance Animation, is a major 2D studio known for kids' content and iconic IPs. Since 2008, Reliance films have won 29 National Awards and feature top Indian talent. www.relianceentertainment.com

